 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Ultra Price in India (01, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    World's fastest 240W charging! Realme GT3 launched at MWC 2023
    Realme GT3
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon laptop review: For life on the go
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Samsung Mobile Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Ultra

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Ultra

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Ultra is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 164,499 in India with 16 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Ultra from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Ultra now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Last updated: 01 March 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38737/heroimage/155069-v1-samsung-galaxy-z-fold-ultra-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹164,499 (speculated)
    256 GB
    7.4 inches (18.8 cm)
    Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
    16 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v13
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹164,499 (speculated)
    256 GB
    7.4 inches (18.8 cm)
    16 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
    5000 mAh
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Ultra Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Ultra price in India starts at Rs.164,499. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Ultra is Rs.154,998 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Ultra price in India starts at Rs.164,499. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Ultra is Rs.154,998 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Ultra Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5000 mAh
    • 16 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
    • 7.4 inches (18.8 cm)
    • 16 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes
    • Yes, Fast
    • 5000 mAh
    Camera
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation
    • 16 MP, Primary Camera
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    Display
    • Dynamic AMOLED
    • 7.4 inches (18.8 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 1768 x 2208 pixels
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 382 ppi
    General
    • Samsung
    • Galaxy Z Fold Ultra
    • Yes
    • Android v13
    • June 1, 2023 (Unofficial)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • USB Type-C
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.3
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • 12 GB
    • Adreno 730
    • 4 nm
    • Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 16+12+12+12 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • No
    • 256 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Ultra