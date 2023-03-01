Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Ultra Price in India (01, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Ultra Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Ultra is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 164,499 in India with 16 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Ultra from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Ultra now with free delivery.