Samsung Z2 Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Samsung Z2 Samsung Z2 is a Tizen v2.4 phone, available price is Rs 4,590 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Z2 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Z2 now with free delivery.