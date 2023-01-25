 Samsung Z2 Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    Google AI

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Samsung Phones Samsung Z2

    Samsung Z2

    Samsung Z2 is a Tizen v2.4 phone, available price is Rs 4,590 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Z2 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Z2 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28858/heroimage/102950-v1-samsung-z2-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28858/images/Design/102950-v1-samsung-z2-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28858/images/Design/102950-v1-samsung-z2-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹4,590
    8 GB
    4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    0.3 MP
    1500 mAh
    Tizen v2.4
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹4,590
    8 GB
    4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    5 MP
    1500 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Samsung Z2 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • 1500 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 0.3 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Yes
    • 1500 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 8 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 8 Hours(3G)
    Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • No
    • No
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • No
    • F2.2
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • F2.4
    • 0.3 MP Front Camera
    • CMOS
    Design
    • 127 grams
    • 121.5 mm
    • Black, Gold, Wine
    • 10.8 mm
    • 63 mm
    Display
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • No
    • 59.5 %
    • 16M
    • 233 ppi
    • TFT
    General
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • August 29, 2016 (Official)
    • No
    • Tizen v2.4
    • Z2
    • Samsung
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Video Formats: MPEG4
    • Music ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Video Formats: MPEG4
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • Spreadtrum SC9830A
    • 1 GB
    • Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes, Practically Unlimited
    • Yes, HTML
    • Android Market, World clock, Calendar, Alarm, Document viewer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 8 GB
    • Yes
    • Up to 5.1 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Samsung Z2 FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Z2 in India?

    Samsung Z2 price in India at 4,500 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC9830A; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 1500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Z2?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Z2?

    What is the Samsung Z2 Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Z2 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Samsung Z2