 Samsung Z3 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Z3

    Samsung Z3

    Samsung Z3 is a Tizen v2.4 phone, available price is Rs 8,399 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2600 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Z3 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Z3 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Samsung Z3 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 2600 mAh
    • Yes
    • No
    Camera
    • F2.2
    • No
    • No
    • Single
    • No
    • Wide Angle Selfie
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • 5 MP Front Camera
    • F2.2
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • 7.9 mm
    • Black, Gold, Silver
    • 141.6 mm
    • 137 grams
    • 70 mm
    Display
    • No
    • 16M
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Super AMOLED
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 294 ppi
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 69.37 %
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Z3
    • Tizen v2.4
    • October 21, 2015 (Official)
    • No
    • Samsung
    • No
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Music Formats: AAC, AMR, eAAC+, M4A (Apple lossless), MIDI, MP3, OGG, WAV, WMA
    • Yes
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GPP, AVI, MKV, MPEG4, WMV, Xvid
    • Music ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GPP, AVI, MKV, MPEG4, WMV, Xvid
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • No
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • Spreadtrum SC7730
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes, HTML
    • World clock, Calendar, Alarm, Document viewer
    • Yes, Practically Unlimited
    • Yes
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • No
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Samsung Z3 FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Z3 in India?

    Samsung Z3 price in India at 4,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC7730; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2600 mAh.

    Samsung Z3