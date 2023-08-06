 Sony Xperia E4 Dual Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Sony Xperia E4 Dual

Sony Xperia E4 Dual is a Android v4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 12,190 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz Processor , 2300 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Sony Xperia E4 Dual from HT Tech. Buy Sony Xperia E4 Dual now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹12,190
8 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz
5 MP
2 MP
2300 mAh
Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
1 GB
See full specifications
Sony Xperia E4 Dual Full Specifications

Battery
  • 2300 mAh
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
  • Yes
  • Single
  • 2 MP, Primary Camera
  • 4 x Digital Zoom Face detection
  • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
Design
  • 75 mm
  • Black, White
  • 137 mm
  • 10.5 mm
  • 144 grams
Display
  • IPS LCD
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 66.92 %
  • Yes
  • 220 ppi
  • 540 x 960 pixels
General
  • Sony
  • Xperia E4 Dual
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Not Available,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
  • March 17, 2015 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
Performance
  • MediaTek MT6582
  • Adreno 330
  • 1 GB
  • Quad core, 1.3 GHz
Smart TV Features
  • 5 MP
Special Features
  • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
  • 8 GB
Sony Xperia E4 Dual FAQs

What is the price of the Sony Xperia E4 Dual in India?

Sony Xperia E4 Dual price in India at 8,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2300 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Sony Xperia E4 Dual?

How many colors are available in Sony Xperia E4 Dual?

What is the Sony Xperia E4 Dual Battery Capacity?

Is Sony Xperia E4 Dual Waterproof?

View More

    Sony Xperia E4 Dual