 Sony Xperia Xa Ultra Dual Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Sony Xperia XA Ultra Dual

    Sony Xperia XA Ultra Dual is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 27,990 in India with 21.5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 2700 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Sony Xperia XA Ultra Dual from HT Tech. Buy Sony Xperia XA Ultra Dual now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Sony Xperia Xa Ultra Dual Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2700 mAh
    • 16 MP
    • 21.5 MP
    • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • No
    • 2700 mAh
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.0
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 5352 x 4016 Pixels
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(2.6" sensor size)
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • Single
    • No
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    Design
    • 79.4 mm
    • 164.2 mm
    • 202 grams
    • 8.4 mm
    • White, Lime Gold, Graphite Black
    Display
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 367 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    • 75.95 %
    • Yes, , Multi-touch
    • Yes
    General
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • No
    • Xperia XA Ultra Dual
    • July 26, 2016 (Official)
    • Sony
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes, RDS
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes, RDS
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.1
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    Performance
    • Mali-T860 MP2
    • 64 bit
    • MediaTek MT6755
    • 3 GB
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • LPDDR3
    • LPDDR3
    Smart TV Features
    • 21.5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 200 GB
    • 16 GB
    Sony Xperia Xa Ultra Dual