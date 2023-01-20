Sony Xperia Xa Ultra Dual Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Sony Xperia XA Ultra Dual Sony Xperia XA Ultra Dual is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 27,990 in India with 21.5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 2700 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Sony Xperia XA Ultra Dual from HT Tech. Buy Sony Xperia XA Ultra Dual now with free delivery.