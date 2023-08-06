 Sony Xperia Xzs Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Sony Xperia XZs

Sony Xperia XZs is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 51,990 in India with 19 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 2.2 GHz, Kryo Processor , 2900 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Sony Xperia XZs from HT Tech. Buy Sony Xperia XZs now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Sony Xperia Xzs Full Specifications

Battery
  • No
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
  • 2900 mAh
  • Yes, Quick, v3.0
Camera
  • Single
  • Exmor RS
  • Yes, Hybrid autofocus, Phase Detection autofocus
  • 13 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • No
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 8 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 5000 x 3500 Pixels
  • No
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • F2.0
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • F2.0
Design
  • 161 grams
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP65, IP68
  • Black, Ice Blue, Warm Silver
  • 146 mm
  • 72 mm
  • Dust proof
  • 8.1 mm
Display
  • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Corning Gorilla Glass
  • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
  • IPS LCD
  • 70.75 %
  • 424 ppi
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Sony
  • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
  • Yes
  • April 11, 2017 (Official)
  • Xperia XZs
Multimedia
  • No
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, UMTS 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v4.2
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
Performance
  • Quad core, 2.2 GHz, Kryo
  • 64 bit
  • Adreno 530
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 MSM8996
  • 4 GB
Smart TV Features
  • 19 MP
Special Features
  • Front
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • 64 GB
Sony Videos

The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hyped
Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality
04 Aug 2023

Sony Xperia Xzs FAQs

What is the price of the Sony Xperia Xzs in India?

Sony Xperia Xzs price in India at 29,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (19 MP), Front Camera (13 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 MSM8996; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 2900 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Sony Xperia Xzs?

How many colors are available in Sony Xperia Xzs?

What is the Sony Xperia Xzs Battery Capacity?

Is Sony Xperia Xzs Waterproof?

    Sony Xperia Xzs