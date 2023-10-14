 Sony Xperia Z2 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Sony Xperia Z2

Sony Xperia Z2 is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 35,990 in India with 20.7 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 MSM8974AB Processor , 3200 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Sony Xperia Z2 from HT Tech. Buy Sony Xperia Z2 now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Sony Xperia Z2 Price in India

The starting price for the Sony Xperia Z2 in India is Rs. 35,990.  This is the Sony Xperia Z2 base model with 3 GB ...Read More

The starting price for the Sony Xperia Z2 in India is Rs. 35,990.  This is the Sony Xperia Z2 base model with 3 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Purple and White.

Sony Xperia Z2

(3 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Black, Purple, White
amazon
Out of Stock

Sony Xperia Z2 Full Specifications

Battery
  • 3200 mAh
  • No
  • Up to 19 Hours(3G) / Up to 15 Hours(2G)
  • Li-ion
  • No
  • Up to 740 Hours(3G) / Up to 690 Hours(2G)
Camera
  • 2.2 MP, Primary Camera
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Video HDR
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
  • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • 8 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
  • No
  • No
  • 5248 x 3936 Pixels
Design
  • Dust proof
  • Black, Purple, White
  • 73.3 mm
  • 146.8 mm
  • 8.2 mm
  • 163 grams
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP58
Display
  • 69.11 %
  • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 424 ppi
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes
General
  • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
  • April 15, 2014 (Official)
  • Sony
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes, RDS, Stereo FM
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.8 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: 107 kbps EDGE: 296 kbps
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
  • Yes, v4.0
  • SIM1: Micro
  • Single SIM, GSM
  • USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging, USB Host, microUSB 2.0
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Head: 1.34 W/kg, Body: 0.82 W/kg
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 MSM8974AB
  • 3 GB
  • Quad core, 2.3 GHz, Krait 400
  • Adreno 330
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Xperia Care, Xperia Business and Xperia Transfer
  • No
Storage
  • 16 GB
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
  • Yes
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
Mobiles By Brand

Sony Xperia Z2 FAQs

What is the price of the Sony Xperia Z2 in India? Icon Icon

Sony Xperia Z2 price in India at 35,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (20.7 MP), Front Camera (2.2 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 MSM8974AB; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3200 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Sony Xperia Z2? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Sony Xperia Z2? Icon Icon

How long does the Sony Xperia Z2 last? Icon Icon

What is the Sony Xperia Z2 Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Sony Xperia Z2 Waterproof? Icon Icon

View More

    Sony Xperia Z2