Sony Xperia Zr Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

What is the price of the Sony Xperia Zr in India?
Sony Xperia Zr price in India at 22,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Pro APQ8064; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2330 mAh.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.