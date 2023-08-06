 Sony Xperia Zr Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Sony Phones Sony Xperia ZR

Sony Xperia ZR

Sony Xperia ZR is a Android v4.1.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 15,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Krait Processor , 2330 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Sony Xperia ZR from HT Tech. Buy Sony Xperia ZR now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos FAQs
SonyXperiaZR_Display_4.5inches(11.43cm)
SonyXperiaZR_FrontCamera_0.3MP
SonyXperiaZR_Ram_2GB
SonyXperiaZR_Display_4.5inches(11.43cm)
SonyXperiaZR_FrontCamera_0.3MP"
SonyXperiaZR_Ram_2GB"
Key Specs
₹15,999
8 GB
4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Krait
13 MP
0.3 MP
2330 mAh
Android v4.1.2 (Jelly Bean)
2 GB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹15,999
8 GB
4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
13 MP
2330 mAh
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Sony Xperia Zr Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 0.3 MP
  • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
  • 13 MP
  • 2330 mAh
Battery
  • 2330 mAh
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 13 Hours(3G) / Up to 11 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 13 Hours(3G) / Up to 11 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 520 Hours(3G) / Up to 470 Hours(2G)
Camera
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Fixed Focus
  • F2.4
  • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
  • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Exmor-R CMOS image sensor
  • Single
Design
  • 67.3 mm
  • 10.5 mm
  • Black, Pink, White
  • Dust proof
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP58
  • 131.3 mm
  • 138 grams
Display
  • TFT
  • Yes
  • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
  • 326 ppi
  • 63.03 %
  • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • August 16, 2013 (Official)
  • Android v4.1.2 (Jelly Bean)
  • Sony
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Not Available,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • No
  • Xperia ZR
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes, RDS, Stereo FM
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) 5GHz
  • Head: 1.25 W/kg, Body: 0.76 W/kg
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Yes
  • Yes, v4.0
  • Single SIM, GSM
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: 107 kbps EDGE: 296 kbps
  • No
  • SIM1: Micro
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
Performance
  • 2 GB
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Pro APQ8064
  • Adreno 320
  • Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Krait
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • No
  • 8 GB
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Sony Videos

View all
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hyped
Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality
04 Aug 2023

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

Sony Xperia Zr FAQs

What is the price of the Sony Xperia Zr in India?

Sony Xperia Zr price in India at 22,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Pro APQ8064; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2330 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Sony Xperia Zr?

How many colors are available in Sony Xperia Zr?

How long does the Sony Xperia Zr last?

What is the Sony Xperia Zr Battery Capacity?

Is Sony Xperia Zr Waterproof?

View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Sony Xperia Zr