5 big things in AI that happened this week: Microsoft announced Copilot Plus AI features, China launched AI model, more

AI roundup: Microsoft revealed its AI initiatives with Copilot+PCs and advanced AI features, China unveiled a new AI model, Chat Xi PT.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: May 25 2024, 10:55 IST
Know what happened in the world of AI this week. (Pexels)

AI roundup: This week in AI news, Microsoft conducted the surface event during which it revealed its new AI features for Copilot. Additionally, the company also launched a new generation of AI PCs, Surface and Surface Pro laptops. On the other hand, China announced a new AI model, Chat Xi PT, based on President Xi Jinping's political philosophy. know more about such AI news which took place this week.

  1. Microsoft announced Copilot+PC features

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella unveiled the Copilot+ PCs and its advanced AI features. Laptop supporting Copilot+ PC features will be “the fastest, most intelligent Windows PCs ever built,” according to Microsoft. The AI features will include Recall functionality, live caption translation, text and image generation, and more. Copilot Plus PCs are “up to 20x more powerful and up to 100x as efficient for running AI workloads and deliver industry-leading AI acceleration,” according to Microsoft Blog.

2. China unveiled a new conversational AI model

China has announced a large language model (LLM) which is based on President Xi Jinping's political philosophy. The Chat Xi PT is developed by the China Cyberspace Research Institute under the Cyberspace Administration of China. The chatbot's core understanding includes “Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era,” according to Business Standard reports.

3. NASA and IBM Research developed a new AI model to study weather and climate

NASA and IBM Research have created a new AI model named Prithvi-weather-climate foundational model which will empower several weather and climate applications. NASA said, “The Prithvi-weather-climate model is trained on a broad set of data – in this case, NASA data from NASA's Modern-Era Retrospective analysis for Research and Applications (MERRA-2).” This model will allow experts to prepare, respond and mitigate potential risks, according to a NASA blog post.

4. OpenAI join hands with Financial Times for training AI models

Microsoft-backed AI startup OpenAI has joined hands with the Financial Times for the development and training of AI models. This collaboration will help ChatGPT to provide more factual and accurate information. WSJ reportedthat “The deal could be worth more than $250 million over five years, including compensation in the form of cash and credits for use of OpenAI technology.” Furthermore, OpenAI would use content from News Corp's consumer-facing news publications, including archives, to answer users' queries and train its technology.

5. Elon Musk talks about AI risking jobs

Elon Musk said that AI will eliminate all jobs, but claims that it is not “bad development.” In a recent interview, Musk said, “Probably none of us will have a job.” and “If you want to do a job that's kinda like a hobby, you can do a job. But otherwise, AI and the robots will provide any goods and services that you want.” However, he highlighted that regulators are still analyzing the responsible use of the technology, according to an ANI report.

First Published Date: 25 May, 08:00 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets