5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI could replace jobs, Google-Spotify partnership, and more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI could replace jobs, Google-Spotify partnership, and more

AI Roundup: Google Cloud announces partnership with Spotify that will involve use of LLMs; Bank of Korea study claims AI could replace 4 million jobs in South Korea, Sapeon launches new AI chip and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 16 2023, 19:48 IST
Want to boost your productivity at work? Check out these top 5 AI tools
AI
1/5 Notion AI: It is the best organizing tool for working professionals as it enables them to create notes, to-do lists, manage projects, manage calendars, and more. It is also integrated with artificial intelligence which enables users to improve their writing skills, summarize notes, help brainstorm and create mind maps. Note that it's a subscription-based tool that has a monthly plan of $10. (Pexels)
AI
2/5 ChatGPT: It is a generative AI tool which is built on a large language model (LLM). It enables users to generate unique ideas and create content for their business such as articles, blogs, facts, quotes, and more. It can also be utilized for grammar checks and proofreading. With ChatGPT you can save a lot of time and work on tasks that have higher importance to improve productivity. (Pexels)
AI
3/5 Vimcal: It is an AI-based calendar tool that enables users to manage their time efficiently. Users can easily command the tool for scheduling appointments, meetings, and events. The tool states that it can save you 3 hours per week. This tool can come in handy for professionals who have tons of meetings and occasions to attend on a daily basis. (Pexels)
AI
4/5 Superhuman: It is an AI-powered emailing tool that can be integrated into Gmail and Outlook. It helps professionals to be more productive by being fast and responsive while sending stressful emails. It can write your emails with speed in a most human manner. It also enables users to distinguish important emails. The AI emailing tool claims to save 4 hours per week. (Pexels)
AI
5/5 Google Sheets AI: Google has integrated AI into its G-suite tools that have various automation features. The AI tool can help users organize their data sheet with simple commands such as “Planning a sales kick-off event”. You just need to turn on the “Help me organize” prompt to access its features. (Pexels)
AI
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, November 16. (Pexels)

1. Google Cloud and Spotify announce partnership

Spotify announced a partnership with Google Cloud on Thursday in a move that will see the music streaming platform leverage Google's AI tech. In a release, Google Cloud revealed that Spotify will leverage Large Language Models (LLMs) to identify users' listening patterns including podcasts and audiobooks to provide tailored content and recommendations. Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud said, “Through this expanded partnership, Google Cloud's AI tools are helping Spotify to elevate the listening experience for its customers. Spotify also recognizes the potential AI can have across their business, and together, we will continue to deliver innovative technologies that benefit their business.”

2. AI companies must figure out a better way to pay contributers

On the latest episode of Bloomberg Originals series AI IRL, technology pioneer and Microsoft Corp.'s Prime Unifying Scientist Jaron Lanier said that AI companies must figure out a better way to compensate people who are contributing the most data to AI tools like ChatGPT. “In order to do it, we have to calculate and present the provenance of which human sources were the most important to a given AI output. We don't currently do that. We can do it efficiently and effectively, it's just that we're not. It has to be a societal decision to shift to doing that”, Lanier said.

3.  Sapeon launches new AI chip

AI chip startup Sapeon launched its latest AI chip on Thursday. According to a Reuters report, the SK Group-backed startup's new chip, named X330, has been developed for data centers and “represents roughly twice the computational performance and 1.3 times better power efficiency" than its competitors. It also has more than twice the power efficiency of its predecessor, the X220.

4. AI could threaten millions of South Korean jobs, claims study

A study conducted by the Bank of Korea which was published on Thursday revealed that more than 4 million jobs in South Korea could be replaced by AI. The figure amounts to roughly 14 percent of the total jobs in the country, according to a Bloomberg report. People with higher income and better educational backgrounds could be at a higher risk of axe due to AI's potential to carry out analytical and cognitive tasks more easily.

5. Noteshelf announces generative AI features

Popular note-taking app Noteshelf on Thursday announced a new update called Noteshelf 3 that includes generative AI features. As per the release, a new feature called Noteshelf AI can generate handwritten notes on any topic which can help students take better notes faster. Rama Krishna, Founder of Noteshelf said, ““AI meets handwriting" is the slogan for Noteshelf 3, and the app is living up to the hype. Students are thrilled with the new features, which make taking notes more fun and efficient. We are working on a lot more innovations in this area that are bound to amaze our users."

First Published Date: 16 Nov, 19:47 IST
