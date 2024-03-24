5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI skills propel 54 pct pay hikes, Microsoft seeks AI gaming experts, more

AI skills propel 54 percent salary increase in India; Microsoft seeks AI experts to transform gaming experience; NAAC Chairman advocates value based education amid AI disruption; Tim Cook advocates AI for climate action- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. AI skills propel 54 percent salary increase in Indian industries

A study reveals a 54 percent salary surge in industries due to AI skills. 95 percent of workers seek AI proficiency for career advancement. Indian employers offer higher pay, especially in IT and R&D sectors. Demographic interest grows, with 96 percent of women and 90 percent of baby boomers aiming for AI skills. Employers anticipate a 68 percent productivity increase with AI adoption, according to Manufacturing Today report.

Also read: Artificial intelligence gives football fans another thing to argue about

2. Microsoft seeks AI experts to transform gaming experience

Microsoft seeks AI experts to revolutionise gaming. A recent job posting reveals their aim to integrate AI into future games, focusing on enhancing player experiences. While specifics remain undisclosed, it suggests AI-powered NPCs and dynamic content generation akin to Nvidia's developments. This move underscores Microsoft's commitment to leveraging AI's potential within its gaming division, Windows Latest reported.

3. NAAC Chairman advocates value based education amid AI disruption

Anil Sahasrabudhe, NAAC chairman, addresses AI's disruptive impact on education, advocating for value-centric education to mitigate its negative effects. He emphasises the importance of incorporating technology while retaining traditional values. Sahasrabudhe commends NEP-2020 for stress reduction measures and promoting interdisciplinary learning, noting COVID-19's role in accelerating acceptance of online education, The Hindu reported.

Also read: WhatsApp to integrate Meta AI directly into search bar for enhanced accessibility

4. Tim Cook advocates AI for climate action at China forum

Apple's CEO Tim Cook underscores the importance of artificial intelligence in combating climate change during a Beijing forum. Discussing carbon neutrality and environmental goals, Cook emphasizes AI's role in reducing emissions. Apple's commitment to sustainability includes ambitious targets, with the Apple Watch touted as its first carbon-neutral product. Cook's participation highlights Apple's dedication to innovation and environmental responsibility in China, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Also read: Activision launches Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile for iOS and Android globally

5. Financial Times launches AI chatbot trained on decades of articles

The Financial Times introduces Ask FT, an AI chatbot trained on its vast archive. Subscribers can query it for curated answers sourced from decades of FT articles. Unlike general AI bots, it draws from reliable, legal sources. However, some inconsistencies surfaced, like listing Nikki Haley in the 2024 US presidential race despite her withdrawal, The Verge reported.