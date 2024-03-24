 5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI skills propel 54 pct pay hikes, Microsoft seeks AI gaming experts, more | Tech News
Home Tech News 5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI skills propel 54 pct pay hikes, Microsoft seeks AI gaming experts, more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI skills propel 54 pct pay hikes, Microsoft seeks AI gaming experts, more

AI skills propel 54 percent salary increase in Indian industries; Microsoft seeks AI experts to transform gaming experience, and much more today.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 24 2024, 18:02 IST
Icon
Meet Google Gemini AI, your all-in-one AI image-generation companion; know how to use it
Artificial Intelligence
1/6 1. Account Setup:If you want to know Google Gemini AI, begin by creating or logging into your Google account on the Gemini website, gemini.google.com, to access its features.  (unsplash)
image caption
2/6 2. Prompt Input:Once logged in, type a descriptive prompt into the chat box, such as "Create an image of a dog playing with a ball," to initiate image generation.  (unsplash)
image caption
3/6 3. Image Generation:Gemini processes your prompt and swiftly generates AI-generated images matching your description, offering them for download.   (unsplash)
image caption
4/6 4. Exploration:If desired, request more image options by clicking "Generate more," expanding your choices to find the perfect image.  (unsplash)
image caption
5/6 5. Customization Options:Gemini allows for style variations and additional object insertion or color adjustments to tailor the images to your preferences.  (unsplash)
image caption
6/6 6. Availability and Advancement:Note that Gemini's image generation may be restricted to certain regions initially, with plans for global availability. Additionally, an advanced version, Gemini Advance, offers further AI capabilities via subscription models, aiming to streamline tasks and meet evolving user demands.  (unsplash)
Artificial Intelligence
icon View all Images
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, March 24. (Pexels)

AI skills propel 54 percent salary increase in India; Microsoft seeks AI experts to transform gaming experience; NAAC Chairman advocates value based education amid AI disruption; Tim Cook advocates AI for climate action- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. AI skills propel 54 percent salary increase in Indian industries

A study reveals a 54 percent salary surge in industries due to AI skills. 95 percent of workers seek AI proficiency for career advancement. Indian employers offer higher pay, especially in IT and R&D sectors. Demographic interest grows, with 96 percent of women and 90 percent of baby boomers aiming for AI skills. Employers anticipate a 68 percent productivity increase with AI adoption, according to Manufacturing Today report

Also read: Artificial intelligence gives football fans another thing to argue about

2. Microsoft seeks AI experts to transform gaming experience

Microsoft seeks AI experts to revolutionise gaming. A recent job posting reveals their aim to integrate AI into future games, focusing on enhancing player experiences. While specifics remain undisclosed, it suggests AI-powered NPCs and dynamic content generation akin to Nvidia's developments. This move underscores Microsoft's commitment to leveraging AI's potential within its gaming division, Windows Latest reported

3. NAAC Chairman advocates value based education amid AI disruption

Anil Sahasrabudhe, NAAC chairman, addresses AI's disruptive impact on education, advocating for value-centric education to mitigate its negative effects. He emphasises the importance of incorporating technology while retaining traditional values. Sahasrabudhe commends NEP-2020 for stress reduction measures and promoting interdisciplinary learning, noting COVID-19's role in accelerating acceptance of online education, The Hindu reported

Also read: WhatsApp to integrate Meta AI directly into search bar for enhanced accessibility

4. Tim Cook advocates AI for climate action at China forum

Apple's CEO Tim Cook underscores the importance of artificial intelligence in combating climate change during a Beijing forum. Discussing carbon neutrality and environmental goals, Cook emphasizes AI's role in reducing emissions. Apple's commitment to sustainability includes ambitious targets, with the Apple Watch touted as its first carbon-neutral product. Cook's participation highlights Apple's dedication to innovation and environmental responsibility in China, according to a report by Bloomberg. 

Also read: Activision launches Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile for iOS and Android globally

5. Financial Times launches AI chatbot trained on decades of articles

The Financial Times introduces Ask FT, an AI chatbot trained on its vast archive. Subscribers can query it for curated answers sourced from decades of FT articles. Unlike general AI bots, it draws from reliable, legal sources. However, some inconsistencies surfaced, like listing Nikki Haley in the 2024 US presidential race despite her withdrawal, The Verge reported

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Mar, 18:01 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile
Activision launches Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile for iOS and Android globally
Rockstar offers
Rockstar Games's GTA Online survey offers players lucrative in-game rewards for valuable feedback
Pokemon
Pokemon fan forum Relic Castle vanishes abruptly due to DMCA notice, community left in disarray
GTA 6
GTA 6 development stumbles, release possibly delayed to as far as 2026, says report
Rockstar Games
GTA Online PC update tightens anti-cheat measures with player reporting system; Know what’s new

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets