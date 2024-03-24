 WhatsApp to integrate Meta AI directly into search bar for enhanced accessibility | Tech News
WhatsApp is likely to revolutionise user interaction by integrating Meta AI into the search bar to enhance efficiency and accessibility by accessing AI assistance.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 24 2024, 13:21 IST
WhatsApp to elevate user experience by integrating Meta AI directly into the search bar for enhanced accessibility. (Bloomberg)

WhatsApp is on the brink of a groundbreaking shift in user interaction by integrating Meta AI directly into its search bar. This bold move promises to streamline access to AI assistance within the app, eliminating the need for users to navigate to a separate Meta AI conversation.

Spotted in the latest Android WhatsApp beta update (version 2.23.25.15) by WABetaInfo, this innovative feature is poised to redefine how users engage with Meta AI. Rather than hunting for the Meta AI shortcut, users can simply start typing in the search bar to access its wealth of knowledge and assistance.

Also read: iPhone update rolled out! Apple introduces iOS 17.4.1 with bug fixes, security enhancements

The update will empower users with greater control over their app interface, allowing them to manage the visibility of the Meta AI shortcut within the top app bar. Beyond this, WhatsApp is actively exploring additional avenues to enhance user interaction with Meta AI, even without the immediate presence of the shortcut.

Seamless Querying with Prompts

In a recent discovery within the WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.24.7.14), it was found that WhatsApp is working on a feature to seamlessly pose queries to Meta AI. According to a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, users will be able to input their inquiries directly within the search bar, bypassing the need to initiate a separate conversation with Meta AI.

Also read: Activision launches Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile for iOS and Android globally

To further facilitate user engagement, WhatsApp will provide prompts within the search bar, easing users into their interactions with Meta AI. This integration promises not only to save time but also to enhance convenience by enabling swift access to AI-powered assistance.

Efficiency and Accessibility

This strategic integration represents a significant leap forward in user experience, offering unparalleled efficiency and accessibility. By embedding Meta AI queries directly into the search bar, WhatsApp ensures that users can effortlessly tap into its capabilities to address their needs and queries with unparalleled ease.

Also read: One Tech Tip: How to get around Instagram's new limits on political content

While this feature is currently in development, its imminent inclusion in a future update of the app heralds an exciting evolution in WhatsApp's quest to deliver seamless AI-powered assistance to its vast user base.

First Published Date: 24 Mar, 13:21 IST
