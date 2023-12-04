5 things about AI you may have missed today: Amazon Future Engineer program expanded, PIL against deepfakes, more

AI Roundup: Several notable developments took place in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) today, December 4. Amazon announced plans to expand its Amazon Future Engineer program by introducing advanced coding and AI modules in 100 Karnataka schools. Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court sought the Indian government's response to a PIL against deepfakes. In another development, Nvidia CEO committed to prioritizing AI processor supply to Japan amidst global demand and Japan's $13.6 billion chip investment.

1. Amazon to bring coding, AI modules to Karnataka schools

Amazon on Monday announced that it will introduce advanced coding and AI modules, expanding its Amazon Future Engineer (AFE) program. According to a PTI report, the e-commerce giant will provide learning in 100 Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS) schools. Moreover, 30 KREIS schools will also receive digital infrastructure of the same. “This expansion will impact over 13,000 students in grades six to eight across 30 districts of Karnataka”, Amazon said.

2. Delhi HC asks center's response on PIL against deepfakes

According to a PTI report, the Delhi High Court asked the government of India's response to a PIL filed against deepfakes on Monday. Acting Chief Justice Manmohan who was heading the bench said that the technology cannot be “reined in”. The counsel for the Indian government highlighted that it is already known that the government is looking into the problems caused by deepfakes. Justice Mini Pushkarna said, “There is no easy solution. It requires a lot of deliberation. It is a very complicated technology.”

3. IBM unveils new quantum computing chip

International Business Machines (IBM) on Monday unveiled its new quantum computing chips, Reuters reported. The company hopes that these chips will become part of larger quantum computing systems by 2033. Quantum System Two is the first machine to use these chips as it gets three "Heron" chips under the hood.

4. Pipplet launches Talent AI

Online language assessment platform Pipplet on Monday announced Talent AI for the education and business sectors. According to a release, Talent AI is actually developed in collaboration with ETS AI Labs and OpenAI. It offers a comprehensive assessment of oral and written language skills in 30 minutes or less and supports languages such as English, Spanish, French, Italian, Dutch, German, and Brazilian Portuguese.

5. Nvidia CEO promises AI processors to Japan

Amidst a high demand for AI processors around the world, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Monday said that his company would prioritize supplying AI processors to Japan. As per a Reuters report, this development comes just two weeks after Japan set aside a sum of $13.60 billion in chip investment. “Demand is very high, but I promised the prime minister we will do our very, very best to prioritize Japan's requirements for GPUs,” Huang said.