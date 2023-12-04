Icon
Home Tech News 5 things about AI you may have missed today: Amazon Future Engineer program expanded, PIL against deepfakes, more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: Amazon Future Engineer program expanded, PIL against deepfakes, more

AI Roundup: Amazon announces expansion of Future Engineer program; Delhi HC asked Indian government’s position on a PIL against deepfakes; Nvidia CEO promised to prioritize Japan when it comes to AI processors, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 04 2023, 20:28 IST
Icon
Want to boost your productivity at work? Check out these top 5 AI tools
Artificial intelligence AI
1/5 Notion AI: It is the best organizing tool for working professionals as it enables them to create notes, to-do lists, manage projects, manage calendars, and more. It is also integrated with artificial intelligence which enables users to improve their writing skills, summarize notes, help brainstorm and create mind maps. Note that it's a subscription-based tool that has a monthly plan of $10. (Pexels)
Artificial intelligence AI
2/5 ChatGPT: It is a generative AI tool which is built on a large language model (LLM). It enables users to generate unique ideas and create content for their business such as articles, blogs, facts, quotes, and more. It can also be utilized for grammar checks and proofreading. With ChatGPT you can save a lot of time and work on tasks that have higher importance to improve productivity. (Pexels)
Artificial intelligence AI
3/5 Vimcal: It is an AI-based calendar tool that enables users to manage their time efficiently. Users can easily command the tool for scheduling appointments, meetings, and events. The tool states that it can save you 3 hours per week. This tool can come in handy for professionals who have tons of meetings and occasions to attend on a daily basis. (Pexels)
Artificial intelligence AI
4/5 Superhuman: It is an AI-powered emailing tool that can be integrated into Gmail and Outlook. It helps professionals to be more productive by being fast and responsive while sending stressful emails. It can write your emails with speed in a most human manner. It also enables users to distinguish important emails. The AI emailing tool claims to save 4 hours per week. (Pexels)
Artificial intelligence AI
5/5 Google Sheets AI: Google has integrated AI into its G-suite tools that have various automation features. The AI tool can help users organize their data sheet with simple commands such as “Planning a sales kick-off event”. You just need to turn on the “Help me organize” prompt to access its features. (Pexels)
Artificial intelligence AI
icon View all Images
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, December 4. (Unsplash)

AI Roundup: Several notable developments took place in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) today, December 4. Amazon announced plans to expand its Amazon Future Engineer program by introducing advanced coding and AI modules in 100 Karnataka schools. Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court sought the Indian government's response to a PIL against deepfakes. In another development, Nvidia CEO committed to prioritizing AI processor supply to Japan amidst global demand and Japan's $13.6 billion chip investment.

All this, and more in today's AI roundup.

1. Amazon to bring coding, AI modules to Karnataka schools

Amazon on Monday announced that it will introduce advanced coding and AI modules, expanding its Amazon Future Engineer (AFE) program. According to a PTI report, the e-commerce giant will provide learning in 100 Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS) schools. Moreover, 30 KREIS schools will also receive digital infrastructure of the same. “This expansion will impact over 13,000 students in grades six to eight across 30 districts of Karnataka”, Amazon said.

2. Delhi HC asks center's response on PIL against deepfakes

According to a PTI report, the Delhi High Court asked the government of India's response to a PIL filed against deepfakes on Monday. Acting Chief Justice Manmohan who was heading the bench said that the technology cannot be “reined in”. The counsel for the Indian government highlighted that it is already known that the government is looking into the problems caused by deepfakes. Justice Mini Pushkarna said, “There is no easy solution. It requires a lot of deliberation. It is a very complicated technology.”

Also Read: 5 safety tips to spot deepfakes

3. IBM unveils new quantum computing chip

International Business Machines (IBM) on Monday unveiled its new quantum computing chips, Reuters reported. The company hopes that these chips will become part of larger quantum computing systems by 2033. Quantum System Two is the first machine to use these chips as it gets three "Heron" chips under the hood.

4. Pipplet launches Talent AI

Online language assessment platform Pipplet on Monday announced Talent AI for the education and business sectors. According to a release, Talent AI is actually developed in collaboration with ETS AI Labs and OpenAI. It offers a comprehensive assessment of oral and written language skills in 30 minutes or less and supports languages such as English, Spanish, French, Italian, Dutch, German, and Brazilian Portuguese.

5. Nvidia CEO promises AI processors to Japan

Amidst a high demand for AI processors around the world, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Monday said that his company would prioritize supplying AI processors to Japan. As per a Reuters report, this development comes just two weeks after Japan set aside a sum of $13.60 billion in chip investment. “Demand is very high, but I promised the prime minister we will do our very, very best to prioritize Japan's requirements for GPUs,” Huang said.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Dec, 20:28 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 camera hacks: Take selfies with palm gestures and voice commands; know how
Messages app
Tired of getting spam texts on your Apple iPhone? Know how to block them
Samsung Galaxy S23
Lost your Samsung smartphone? Track it down quickly with the Find My Mobile feature
iPhone 15
Extend Apple iPhone 15 battery lifespan; know how to do it easily with these tips
ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 5 unveils LEGO skins, Peter Griffin, and more in "Underground" season
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: PS5 Pro users could enjoy Grand Theft Auto 6 a year ahead of PC release
GTA 6
Potential GTA 6 gameplay and map details surface on TikTok ahead of official reveal
GTA 6
GTA 6: Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer date REVEALED by Rockstar Games; Check details now
GTA 6 trailer
GTA 6 trailer: Grand Theft Auto VI Tease of Dec. 5 Trailer Quickly Goes Viral
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon