5 things about AI you may have missed today: Google AI beats doctors, AI investment hit by surge in layoffs, more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: Google AI beats doctors, AI investment hit by surge in layoffs, more

Tech industry faces layoffs surge amidst billions in AI investments, Google's AI outperforms doctors in diagnostic conversations, and much more today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 13 2024, 18:30 IST
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, January 13. (Pexels)

Tech industry faces layoffs surge amidst billions in AI investments; Google's AI outperforms doctors in diagnostic conversations; Executives exercise caution in gen AI investments amid societal pressures; SK telecom eyes global AI dominance through tech collaborations- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. Tech industry faces layoffs surge

The tech industry, amid a surge in AI investments, is witnessing a wave of layoffs, surpassing 5,500 job cuts in the first two weeks of 2024. Google, Amazon, Discord, Unity Software, and Duolingo are among the companies reducing staff, with AI investments often cited as a reason. The ongoing labour upheaval suggests potential unrest as AI reshapes the business landscape in the coming years. In 2023, 262,682 tech layoffs were recorded, following 164,969 in the previous year, according to a CNN business report

2. Google's AI outperforms doctors in diagnostic conversations

Google's experimental AI, Articulate Medical Intelligence Explorer (AMIE), outperforms human doctors in diagnostic dialogue, demonstrating superior accuracy in assessing respiratory and cardiovascular conditions. Trained on simulated patient interviews, the AI, based on Google's large language model, matches physicians in information acquisition and excels in empathy. While cautious about its clinical use, researchers suggest AMIE could potentially democratise healthcare, emphasising the complementary role of AI to, not a replacement for, human interactions in medicine, Nature reported

3. Executives exercise caution in gen AI investments amid societal pressures

Amid societal pressures for responsible AI use, 72 percent of executives exhibit caution in generative AI investments, as revealed in a recent Accenture pulse survey. Concerns over policy issues, accuracy, and low initial ROI contribute to the decision to slow planned investments in gen AI for 2024. Organisational culture is pivotal, with people-first approaches emphasising ethical AI implementation as a tool to enhance existing approaches without overtaking businesses, Forbes reported

4. SK telecom eyes global AI dominance through tech collaborations

SK Telecom aims to enhance global AI collaboration with major tech firms, aligning with its ambition to become a leading global AI company. At CES 2024, the telecom company revealed plans for a "Global Telco AI Alliance" with partners in Germany, Singapore, and the UAE, focused on developing AI-powered business models. The AI assistant service chief expressed confidence in showcasing concrete results at MWC Barcelona next year, emphasising the synergy of AI in traditional communication features, RCR Wireless reported.

5. Morgan State University implements AI chatbots to boost student success

Morgan State University plans a pilot project using AI-enhanced chatbots to assist lower-income and first-generation students. The initiative, funded by a $7.6 million U.S. Department of Education grant, aims to enhance academic experiences. The chatbots, part of the TEACH ME program, will offer course-specific support in maths and English, focusing on improving grades and attendance. The pilot is scheduled for implementation by fall 2024, according to a CNS News report

Also, read these top stories:

The worst of CES 2024! The worst gadgets could harm us or our society and planet in such “innovatively bad” ways that a panel of self-described dystopia experts has judged them “Worst in Show.” Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Trust in AI? Not even if your eyes tell you to! They are lying. Technology will only get us so far in dealing with AI-generated photos, of which there will be many.

Find out what we must become here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

The founder-CEOs are feeling the heat! What happened to OpenAI's Sam Altman, Bumble's Whitney Herd indicates that, as profitability becomes a priority at startups, pendulum swings back from the “visionary” founder to the professional. Check out the shocking change here

 

First Published Date: 13 Jan, 18:30 IST
