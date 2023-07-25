Ahead of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5 ads take over Seoul

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is all set to be held tomorrow, July 26, straight from Samsung's home turf, Seoul. And ahead of the event, the smartphone maker has taken over all the major digital hoardings in the Gangnam district and the Namsan Seoul Tower at Nam Mountain. The mini videos tease Samsung's new foldable smartphones, which are believed to be the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5, both rumored to be announced at the event.

These out-of-home advertisements in Seoul have been placed in the Gangnam district, near COEX where the Unpacked event is held, and the N Seoul Tower at Nam Mountain. The event is being held at COEX, starting at 4:30 PM IST. The Namsan Seoul Tower is the highest point one can go to take a glance at the beautiful city. It is also Korea's first general radio wave tower.

Join the flip side

The ads are cryptic but they reveal the most important information as the tagline ‘Join the flip side' pops up every now and then. The rest of the teaser shows a smartphone folding in half (which is likely an artwork for the Galaxy Z Flip 5), and a bunch of lively characters dancing on top of it as the smartphone display turns into disco lights. The end of the video shows the message ‘Galaxy Unpacked' followed by details of the event.

Apart from that, the streets of the Gangnam districts were also covered with narrow displays where the same characters can be seen dancing and calling people to join them to the flip side.

The Namsan Seoul Tower was also seen carrying these promotional videos where characters danced and slid around the tower with a big Galaxy Unpacked written on top.

It should be noted that this is the first time Samsung is hosting its Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul.

What can be expected at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event?

Various leaks have reported that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 are likely to be announced at the event. Among the notable improvements, it is expected that the smartphones will feature a new hinge mechanism that will allow the devices to fold flat. The Flip 5 is also rumored to get a larger cover display and better battery life. Other than that, iterative upgrades are expected across the spec sheet for the phones.

It has also been rumored that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, as well as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series, can also be unveiled during the event. Some sources have also tipped that the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE can also be featured, however, no concrete information has been received regarding this particular device.