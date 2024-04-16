AI roundup [April 16]: UK to develop AI regulations, Microsoft invests $1.5 billion in G42, more

AI roundup, April 16: The United Kingdoms in all aboard to draft country's AI regulations on powerful tools such as OpenAI's ChatGPT. The regulation will be set to restrict or eliminate the potential harm of the emerging technology. In other news, Microsoft will be investing $1.5 billion in a United Arab Emirates-based artificial intelligence company named G42. The partnership is approved by the U.S. and UAE governments. Check out similar AI news from today.

1. UK has started to develop AI regulations to eliminate the risks

The UK has started to draft its AI regulation which will be applied to the new emerging technologies and large language models. These regulations will also be enforced on the current and future AI tools. These AI regulations are expected to eliminate the potential risks of AI and its usage, according to a Bloomberg report. However, the timeline for when the regulations will be announced was not specified.

2. Microsoft is investing in AI company G42

Microsoft announced that it will be investing $1.5 billion in a United Arab Emirates-based artificial intelligence company named G42. It is also reported that G42 will be leveraging Microsoft cloud services to swiftly run its AI applications. Sheikh Tahnoon as part of the G42 statement said, “Microsoft's investment in G42 marks a pivotal moment in our company's journey of growth and innovation, signifying a strategic alignment of vision and execution between the two organizations,” according to a Reuters report.

3. Agritech company Cropin Technology launches open-source AI model for farmers

Google-backed Agritech company Cropin Technology announced the 'akṣara' AI model to help farmers and the agricultural industry. It will provide climate-smart agriculture practices for 9 crops: paddy, wheat, maize, sorghum, barley, cotton, sugarcane, soybean, and millet in five countries in the Indian subcontinent. Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO of Cropin said, “Domain-specific AI models for agriculture are expected to attract significant investments, offering a practical and economically viable approach to food systems transformation,” according to an Investing.com report.

4. DeepMind CEO to spend more than $100 Billion on AI

Google DeepMind Chief Executive Officer Demis Hassabis highlighted the company's AI business and said that it will be spending more than $100 billion to develop artificial intelligence technology. Hassabis said, “We don't talk about our specific numbers, but I think we're investing more than that over time.” However, he did not give any specific how the company will spend the huge sum, according to a Bloomberg report.

5. Badiu's Ernie Bot announced it has more than 200 million users

China's Baidu revealed that its AI chatbot, Ernie Bot has more than 200 million users, making it one of the famous AI tools in the country. Baidu CEO Robin Li also highlighted that Ernie Bot's application programming interface (API) was used 200 million times on a daily basis. However, globally, there is no competition between ChatGPT and the Ernie Bot, according to a Reuters report.

