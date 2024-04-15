AI will take away your job? Top Amazon executive says you need not worry

The buzz surrounding AI and its potential impact on employment has sparked fear and unease within the tech community. However, amidst reports of job cuts attributed to automation and AI integration, a senior Amazon executive has stepped forward to dispel the notion that robots and technology are job killers.

Stefano La Rovere, the Director of Global Robotics, Mechatronics, and Sustainable Packaging at Amazon, asserted in an interview with CNBC this week that the belief in technology displacing jobs is unfounded.

Contrary to popular sentiment, La Rovere emphasised that advanced robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), and other technologies are not replacing manual labour but rather enhancing the roles of individuals within the workforce. This perspective echoes sentiments expressed by industry leaders such as Google CEO Sundar Pichai and the Chief of OpenAI.

The Positive Impact of Robotics and AI on Employment

According to the e-commerce giant, the implementation of new technologies has led to the enhancement of over 50,000 jobs across its fulfilment centres in Europe alone. La Rovere highlighted that the integration of technology has resulted in the creation of more than 700 new job categories in recent years.

Amazon's investment in over 1,000 new technologies across its European fulfilment centre network in the past five years, amounting to a staggering 700 million euros, underscores its commitment to innovation and job growth.

La Rovere pointed out the tangible benefits of robotics and technology in the workplace, citing the reduction in walking distance between tasks, elimination of repetitive motions, and assistance with heavy lifting. He stressed that these advancements empower employees to acquire new skills and competencies, facilitating their career progression.

Challenging Views on Job Displacement

Despite Amazon's stance on the positive impact of technology, dissenting voices continue to raise concerns. In November 2023, Goldman Sachs projected that over 300 million jobs would either be lost or significantly affected by the proliferation of AI. Key sectors expected to bear the brunt of this technological shift include legal, sales, design, office administration, architecture, engineering, business, and financial operations, among others.

While debates over the ramifications of AI persist, Amazon remains steadfast in its belief that technology serves as a catalyst for job creation and career advancement rather than a threat to traditional employment paradigms.