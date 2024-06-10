Apple announces visionOS 2 and expands Vision Pro availability to new countries

Today at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference in Cupertino, Apple announced updates to VisionOS, the operating system for the Vision Pro headset.

VisionOS 2 introduces several productivity enhancements and new immersive experiences. Users can now transform regular photos into spatial photos using AI technology. A new navigation feature allows switching to the home screen with a tap and accessing the control center by flipping a hand, which includes notifications and shortcuts.

Enhanced Multimedia Capabilities

The updated system includes changes to the gestural interface, making quick actions more accessible. The Photos app can automatically create spatial photos from 2D images, and the Mac Virtual Display feature now offers higher resolutions and better quality.

Travel Mode is now compatible with trains, and Apple Vision Pro can pair with mice for the first time. Improvements have been made to Guest User mode, and new features have been added to system apps like Safari, TV, and Mindfulness. The new Mac Virtual Display supports larger, higher-resolution screens, including an ultra-wide display option. Foveated rendering reduces perceived compression artifacts.

Apple is collaborating with companies like Canon to enhance hardware for capturing spatial video content. Developers will have access to an upgraded set of APIs, including TableTopKit, which aids in creating games and experiences on flat surfaces.

VisionOS 2 will be available as a free update for Apple Vision Pro customers later this year.

Apple Vision Pro Headset Expanded Availability

Apple also announced the Apple Vision Pro headset will be available in eight additional countries in the coming weeks. Starting June 28, it will be on sale in China, Japan, and Singapore, followed by Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom on July 12.

Preorders for China, Japan, and Singapore begin this Thursday, while preorders for the second group of countries open on June 28. The device will launch with VisionOS 1.2, supporting relevant languages, and all users will receive new features with VisionOS 2 later this year.