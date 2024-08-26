 Apple expected to launch more AI features for these users soon- Know what’s coming | Tech News
Apple recently launched the iOS 18.1 developer beta which consisted of several Apple intelligence features. The company is expected to launch more beta versions to test AI features such as Genmoji and Image Playground.

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Aug 26 2024, 15:59 IST
iPhone 16 series might get the new Apple Intelligence features. (Unsplash)

Apple launched the iOS 18.1 developer beta last month. The beta consisted of Apple Intelligence, marking the debut of Apple's AI tools which are expected to be made fully available to iPhone 16 users.

Apple Intelligence is slated to pack many new and interesting features which have still not made it to the latest beta yet. These include Genmoji which will enable iPhone users to make custom emojis and Image Playground which will enable them to create new images on ChatGPT and on their devices. Siri, the digital assistant available on all iOS devices will also get major upgrades.

As we approach the launch of iPhone 16 and thepublic rollout of iOS 18, a report has hinted at some good news for Apple fans.

Apple may soon bring new AI feature to upcoming iOS 18 beta

As per the latest edition of Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman's “Power On” weekly newsletter, the upcoming iOS 18.1 beta launches will reportedly witness the inclusion of more AI features. 

It is believed that Apple will launch multiple beta updates to test more AI features in the upcoming months because the stable version of iOS 18.1 beta is not likely to launch until October. 

Some of the AI features are reportedly being tested in the new iOS 18.1 developers beta 1. These include writing tools that can help users rewrite texts, emails and letters in different tones, summarizing and proofreading content. 

Furthermore, AI features which are undergoing beta testing include creating summaries of emails, texts and web pages. This feature is helpful in saving time for users as these summaries accurately reflect the idea of the content. Moreover, there is another feature that can help users in picking specific images from the Photo app. For instance, users can ask the Photo app to display all their pictures with their pet dog.

Devices compatible with AI features

Presently, iPhones with 8GB of RAM can access the new AI features. This indicates that these AI features will only be made available to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphones. The upcoming iPhone 16 series smartphones will also feature these new AI tools. It is speculated that the iPhone SE 4 might also have these AI features in future.

First Published Date: 26 Aug, 15:58 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets