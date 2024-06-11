Apple Intelligence empowers Siri with advanced AI capabilities- Know what is coming this year
Apple announces advanced AI features for Siri with “Apple Intelligence.” Know how the company has planned to make its voice assistant smarter.
Apple has stepped into the world of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with new and refreshed features for which we all have been waiting. While Apple is a little late in bringing the technology to its devices, but now it has finally showcased the power of “Apple Intelligence,” the new and powerful on-device AI. Apple intelligence has several interesting features and is designed to take care of basic user tasks swiftly, with smarter Siri. With AI-enabled Siri, users can quickly retrieve their personal information from several apps, images, and more. Know more about Siri's AI capabilities.
Siri features with Apple Intelligence
Siri made its debut 13 years ago and now in 2024, the Apple voice assistant is finally stepping out of its comfort zone with AI capabilities. At the WWDC 2024 event, Apple announced the integration of on-device AI capabilities for Siri making the voice assistant even more powerful, smarter and responsive. The company has resigned Siri with a new glowing light interface which gives it a more enhanced look that was also showcased during the demo.
Siri comes with AI capabilities which can understand personal context and commands intuitively. It can easily provide users with personal information from several different apps such as Photos, Calendars, Mail, and more. Users can quickly retrieve their emails, ticket bookings, and more by simply commanding the voice assistant. It includes features such as “On-screen awareness,” “In-app Actions,” and “Apple Intent” that make Siri smarter than ever.
These advanced AI features of Siri will be available for users across several Apple devices such as iPads, iPhones, and Macs. Apple also ensures enhanced and on-device privacy to protect user privacy as well as sensitive information available on their devices. Apart from Siri, Apple Intelligence will make Apple devices more advanced, making the interaction smarter. While all these features look enticing, the company also announced integrating OpenAI's GPT-4 model into Siri, which was rumoured earlier.
