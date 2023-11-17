Icon
Home Tech News Apple reveals the color of RCS bubbles on iPhones, and it will not make you happy

Apple reveals the color of RCS bubbles on iPhones, and it will not make you happy

After a massive campaign led by Google, Apple has finally announced its plans to bring RCS support to iPhones in 2024, but its color bubble is not going to make Google happy.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 17 2023, 08:07 IST
Icon
RCS
Know whether the fight over blue and green message bubbles will come to an end as Apple announces support for RCS in 2024. (Google)
RCS
Know whether the fight over blue and green message bubbles will come to an end as Apple announces support for RCS in 2024. (Google)

In almost all major Google events in 2023, we saw the company come out and drop a subtle line asking Apple to support its RCS, or Rich Communication Services messages. RCS chat is seen as the next step in carrier-supported messaging and the successor to SMS. And after all those ‘wink and smile' moments directed at Apple, the Cupertino-based tech giant has finally announced support for RCS in iPhones starting in 2024. But, there's a catch! When Google made those pleas, it was also to ask Apple to end the green vs blue bubble which indicates whether the sender of the message is using an iPhone or an Android phone — but Google will not like the color Apple has in store for RCS (it's not blue). 

Apple gave a statement to 9to5Mac where it confirmed the support to RCS. It said, “Later next year, we will be adding support for RCS Universal Profile, the standard as currently published by the GSM Association. We believe RCS Universal Profile will offer a better interoperability experience when compared to SMS or MMS. This will work alongside iMessage, which will continue to be the best and most secure messaging experience for Apple users”. 

Later, Apple also revealed that the RCS messages will show up in green color, unlike messages sent from the iPhone, which will be represented in blue. The rationale behind this is to highlight the company's belief that the iMessage is the best and most secure way to send messages.

RCS won't end the green vs blue debates

The blue bubbles of iMessage have become a cultural status, and somehow a reason for iPhone users to separate from Android users. Its cultural significance can be seen in the fact that almost all forms of media representation, from movies to social media posts, have touched upon this issue in some form.

Many Android users believe that being highlighted in green often makes them feel like secondary citizens in a conversation. It has triggered the peer pressure culture and often pushed Android users to switch to iPhones just to avoid being put in such situations.

Google's argument stems from the fact that RCS also comes with enhanced security measures which should end the debate, but Apple digresses.

RCS brings a wide range of features to carrier-based messaging including support for photos, messaging over WiFi, group messaging, and typing indicators (to let you know when someone is typing), and end-to-end encryptions.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Nov, 08:04 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Could there be 3 characters in Grand Theft Auto 6?
Fortnite
Lewis Hamilton races onto Fortnite's icon series with exclusive skin and more
Roblox
Roblox launches in-experience subscriptions, developers to benefit from new revenue streams
GTA Online
GTA 6 leak: From NPCs to open world, know how AI will impact the game
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty introduces funny 'Splat' trick to teach cheaters a lesson! Know how it works
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon