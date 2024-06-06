 Apple to fix persistent screen time bug iPhones with upcoming iOS 18 update- All details you need to know | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Apple to fix persistent screen time bug iPhones with upcoming iOS 18 update- All details you need to know

Apple to fix persistent screen time bug iPhones with upcoming iOS 18 update- All details you need to know

Apple is set to address a longstanding bug in its Screen Time feature in the next iOS update. This fix follows multiple reports from security researchers and an investigation by the Wall Street Journal.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 06 2024, 18:18 IST
Screen Time bug
Apple to fix a long-standing Screen Time bug in the upcoming iOS update, following multiple reports and a Wall Street Journal investigation. (Amazon)

Apple's Screen Time feature has faced ongoing challenges as users continually find new ways to bypass its restrictions. This tool, designed to allow parents to control app usage, website access, and content on their children's devices, has been under scrutiny for its reliability.

Persistent Bug to be Fixed

A recent investigation by the Wall Street Journal revealed that Apple is set to address yet another workaround in the next iOS update. Security researchers had reported this specific bug to Apple multiple times over the past three years, but the company had not taken action until now. Following the investigation led by Joanna Stern, Apple has committed to fixing the issue. In a statement, the company asserted that it “takes reports of issues regarding Screen Time very seriously and has been consistently making improvements,” noting “substantial Screen Time fixes” in the latest iOS 17.5 release.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
7% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹148,900₹159,900
Buy now
9% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Plus
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹82,000₹89,900
Buy now
19% OFF
Apple iPhone 13
  • Blue
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹48,799₹59,900
Buy now
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹127,990₹134,900
Buy now

Concerns Over Screen Time's Reliability

Despite these upcoming fixes, the delay in addressing this particular bug raises concerns about Apple's commitment to the effectiveness of Screen Time. Many parents find the feature too unreliable to depend on fully. The recent workaround allowed users to bypass web browsing content restrictions by entering a series of special characters into Safari's URL bar. This specific trick wasn't widely known compared to other exploits that have gained traction on social media.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

How to Manage Screen Time Settings

For parents looking to enforce restrictions, it's crucial to explore the various settings within the Screen Time feature. To manage content restrictions, navigate to ‘Screen Time' in the Settings app and select ‘Content & Privacy Restrictions.' Here, preferences can be set for apps, websites, and system features such as location services or photo library access. For web content, users can block access to adult content using an automatic filter or specify a list of approved websites.

While Apple's commitment to fixing the bug in the next iOS update is a positive step, the delay has highlighted ongoing concerns about the reliability of Screen Time. Parents relying on these features should stay informed about updates and manage settings proactively to ensure their effectiveness.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Jun, 18:18 IST
Tags:
Trending: bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it wifi ac explained: control cooling from anywhere with smart acs from haier, panasonic, lg, and more apple may not introduce any hardware at wwdc 2024 with ai, ios 18 in spotlight oppo to integrate ai across all smartphones by 2024; partners with google, microsoft, mediatek oneplus 12r: oneplus’ most powerful ‘r’ model with aqua touch how to hide your instagram online status from others how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window whatsapp to stop working on your phone? iphones to android, check full list ‘your fedex package has been blocked…press 1’- hundreds of indians are losing money to this scam no one wants half-baked ai on iphones (except investors)
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How_to_book_train_tickets_anywhere_with_UTS_app_

How to book train tickets anywhere with UTS app: Simplified, paperless, sustainable travel
Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy

Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer
Tips_to_get_free_data_vouchers_from_Jio_data_loans

Tips to get free data vouchers from Jio, data loans from Airtel for urgent needs
_Moto_G64_5G_review

Moto G64 5G review: 10 things to know about this budget-friendly smartphone

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4 launch in India : From Snapdragon chipset to Android 14, know what's coming
Vivo V30e 5G Review

Vivo V30e 5G Review: Premium smartphone at 27,999 with ever-lasting battery life

Trending Stories

iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon

iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
IMG20240522151209

Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
Apple Crush ad stops

Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017

iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2 system requirements

Red Dead Redemption 2 system requirements: Minimum and recommended specs for optimal gaming experience
Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption PC: Know how to play the popular game on Xbox One and Windows 10
GTA 6 PC launch: Rockstar Games hints at delay but there’s some hope

GTA 6 PC launch: Rockstar Games hints at delay but there’s some hope
Next GTA title in line? Take-Two CEO hints at potential GTA 7 in recent interview

Next GTA title in line? Take-Two CEO hints at potential GTA 7 in recent interview
PlayStation State of Play May 2024

PlayStation State of Play May 2024: Major game updates and new releases announced- All details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

OnePlus Nord CE 4 gets software update to tackle overheating issues and boost performance

OnePlus Nord CE 4 gets software update to tackle overheating issues and boost performance- Details
Vivo Y200 Pro 5G

Vivo Y200 Pro 5G launched at 24,999: Check specs, bank offers and more
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
Cutting-Edge Imaging

OPPO Reno11 5G sale starts; packs a powerful camera, offers rapid charging capability
realme 12 Pro+ 5G

realme 12 Pro+ to iQOO Neo 7 Pro, elevate Valentine's Day with top-notch gifts for your beloved

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets