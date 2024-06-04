 Apple may not introduce any hardware at WWDC 2024 with AI, iOS 18 in spotlight | Tech News
Apple may not introduce any hardware at WWDC 2024 with AI, iOS 18 in spotlight

Apple may not include hardware announcements which means we will not see a new generation Apple TV at the WWDC 2024 event, check details.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jun 04 2024, 11:03 IST
WWDC 2024 expected announcements: Apple could unveil iOS 18, AI upgrades and more
Apple may not introduce any hardware at WWDC 2024 with AI, iOS 18 in spotlight
1/5 WWDC 2024 location - Continuing the trend of yesteryears, WWDC 2024 will take place at Apple Park in Menlo, Cupertino, California, the home of the company since 2017. (Apple)
Apple may not introduce any hardware at WWDC 2024 with AI, iOS 18 in spotlight
2/5 WWDC 2024 announcements - Apple has already announced that the WWDC 2024 will showcase advancements in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS. It is also designed to help developers by providing them insight into several frameworks, tools, features and access to Apple experts. (Unsplash)
Apple may not introduce any hardware at WWDC 2024 with AI, iOS 18 in spotlight
3/5 iOS 18 - Despite not being confirmed, iOS 18 is pretty nailed on to be introduced at WWDC 2024, and it is likely to become one of the starring highlights. This is due to several AI upgrades that are in the pipeline. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says it could be one of the “biggest updates in iPhone's history”. Apple could unveil a Siri powered by Large Language Models (LLMs), whereas AI could be incorporated into apps like Music, Keynote, Pages, and even AppleCare. (Unsplash)
Apple may not introduce any hardware at WWDC 2024 with AI, iOS 18 in spotlight
4/5 Other software - In addition to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, and HomePod Software 18 are also likely to see the light of day. Moreover, Apple may also unveil visionOS 2, the software powering the Apple Vision Pro headset. (Unsplash)
Apple may not introduce any hardware at WWDC 2024 with AI, iOS 18 in spotlight
5/5 Mac Studio, Mac Pro and other devices - Like last year, Apple may take the wraps off its new generation of Mac devices including Mac Studio, Mac Pro and Mac Mini, all of which could be powered by the new M3 chip. The iPhone maker also unveiled a 15-inch MacBook Air last year but no unveil is likely this time as M3-powered MacBook Air was already launched earlier this month. (Unsplash)
Apple may not introduce any hardware at WWDC 2024 with AI, iOS 18 in spotlight
Apple’s WWDC 2024 event will only include announcements related to software and AI. (Unsplash)

Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 is commencing next week, June 10 with several major announcements related to artificial intelligence (AI). While there were speculations about the launch of a new generation Apple TV, now it looks like AI and iOS 18 will be stealing the entire event. As we are aware of the fact Apple is running behind its course in introducing its AI efforts. Therefore, this year the company may plan to make some crucial announcements. Know what's coming ahead of the WWDC 2024. 

Also read: iOS 18 Siri to gain greater understanding of locations, people and more with AI: Report

WWDC 2024 expected announcements

According to Mark Gurman's Bloomberg report, Apple is not planning to launch any hardware product including the new-gen Apple TV. Gurman said, “There's no hardware slated to be announced at WWDC unless Apple unexpectedly previews a new device launching later (to be clear: I don't expect that)”. Earlier, it was expected that the next Apple TV may include fast processors with some price changes. However, now the WWDC 2024 will mainly focus on software enhancements and AI innovation for this year. Therefore, the entire may include announcements related to the iOS 18 AI features.

Also read: iOS 18 AI features to be released as “Beta” or “Preview”: Apple analyst

Over the past few years months, we have been hearing about Apple partnering with leading tech giants such as Google, OpenAI and Baidu to leverage their AI ecosystem or models. Now, it has come to our attention that Apple has finalized its deal with OpenAI to bring advanced AI features and chatbot ChatGPT to be integrated into the upcoming iPhone 16 series. As of now, the company has not made any major announcements regarding the WWDC 2024. Therefore, we may get several surprise announcements. 

Also read: Apple set to unveil iOS 18 with AI driven features at WWDC: Siri upgrades, AI summarised notifications, and more

Expected WWDC 2024 announcement

The WWDC 2024 is expected to announce an AI-powered Siri which is expected to conduct complex tasks and it can also be integrated with built-in iOS apps. Furthermore, the new operating system may include a customisable Home Screen and redesigned iPhone interface. Furthermore, Apple may also include announcements related to MacOS, VisionOS 2, and more for its upcoming devices. 

First Published Date: 04 Jun, 11:02 IST
