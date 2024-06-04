Apple may not introduce any hardware at WWDC 2024 with AI, iOS 18 in spotlight

Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 is commencing next week, June 10 with several major announcements related to artificial intelligence (AI). While there were speculations about the launch of a new generation Apple TV, now it looks like AI and iOS 18 will be stealing the entire event. As we are aware of the fact Apple is running behind its course in introducing its AI efforts. Therefore, this year the company may plan to make some crucial announcements. Know what's coming ahead of the WWDC 2024.

WWDC 2024 expected announcements

According to Mark Gurman's Bloomberg report, Apple is not planning to launch any hardware product including the new-gen Apple TV. Gurman said, “There's no hardware slated to be announced at WWDC unless Apple unexpectedly previews a new device launching later (to be clear: I don't expect that)”. Earlier, it was expected that the next Apple TV may include fast processors with some price changes. However, now the WWDC 2024 will mainly focus on software enhancements and AI innovation for this year. Therefore, the entire may include announcements related to the iOS 18 AI features.

Over the past few years months, we have been hearing about Apple partnering with leading tech giants such as Google, OpenAI and Baidu to leverage their AI ecosystem or models. Now, it has come to our attention that Apple has finalized its deal with OpenAI to bring advanced AI features and chatbot ChatGPT to be integrated into the upcoming iPhone 16 series. As of now, the company has not made any major announcements regarding the WWDC 2024. Therefore, we may get several surprise announcements.

Expected WWDC 2024 announcement

The WWDC 2024 is expected to announce an AI-powered Siri which is expected to conduct complex tasks and it can also be integrated with built-in iOS apps. Furthermore, the new operating system may include a customisable Home Screen and redesigned iPhone interface. Furthermore, Apple may also include announcements related to MacOS, VisionOS 2, and more for its upcoming devices.

