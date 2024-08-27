Apple TV+ and Apple Music exclusive offers coming soon for Airtel customers in India: All details here

Apple and Airtel are collaborating to introduce new offers for customers in India, featuring exclusive bundle offers across Apple TV+ and Apple Music subscriptions. To begin with, Airtel Xstream WiFi and postpaid plans will now include Apple TV+ and its extensive content library. Additionally, Airtel is also set to introduce exclusive offers to make Apple Music more accessible through Wynk.

Commenting on this new collaboration, Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Sports, and Beats, said "We are thrilled that Airtel customers in India will soon be able to enjoy all of the incredible content on Apple TV+ and Apple Music.” He added, "With our ever growing catalog of world-class films, television shows and music to choose from we know there will be something for everyone."

Also read

Apple TV+ and Apple Music Offers for Airtel Customers

Apple TV+ bundled with Airtel Xstream Fibre internet plans.

Apple Music deals via the Wynk Premium service by Airtel.

Both Apple Music and Apple TV+ are highly sought-after subscription services offered by Apple. Apple Music, in particular, grants users access to a diverse collection of Indian and global music, while also offering curated playlists, artist interviews, and more. The Apple TV+ subscription provides a wide range of entertainment content, including drama, comedy, and more, catering to users in India.

When Will These Offers Go Live in India?

These Apple offers are expected to go live later this year, exclusively for Airtel customers in India. Therefore, an Airtel Xstream internet connection is required to access Apple TV+.

Celebrating the new collaboration with Apple, Amit Tripathi, Chief Marketing Officer & EVP Customer Experience for Bharti Airtel said, “Apple and Airtel are natural partners who strive to bring excellence to customer experience. We also share the common vision of serving the entertainment needs of Indian users. Airtel offers a one stop shop to bring all content and entertainment through Airtel Xstream. This partnership with Apple will provide immense value to our customers since they will now have access to the best content and entertainment globally.”

