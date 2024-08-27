 Apple TV+ and Apple Music exclusive offers coming soon for Airtel customers in India: All details here | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Apple TV+ and Apple Music exclusive offers coming soon for Airtel customers in India: All details here

Apple TV+ and Apple Music exclusive offers coming soon for Airtel customers in India: All details here

Airtel customers in India will soon be able to enjoy exclusive Apple services, thanks to its collab with Apple. Here are the details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 27 2024, 15:51 IST
Apple TV+ will be bundled with Airtel Xstream fibre plans in India later this year.
Apple TV+ will be bundled with Airtel Xstream fibre plans in India later this year.

Apple and Airtel are collaborating to introduce new offers for customers in India, featuring exclusive bundle offers across Apple TV+ and Apple Music subscriptions. To begin with, Airtel Xstream WiFi and postpaid plans will now include Apple TV+ and its extensive content library. Additionally, Airtel is also set to introduce exclusive offers to make Apple Music more accessible through Wynk.

Commenting on this new collaboration, Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Sports, and Beats, said "We are thrilled that Airtel customers in India will soon be able to enjoy all of the incredible content on Apple TV+ and Apple Music.” He added, "With our ever growing catalog of world-class films, television shows and music to choose from we know there will be something for everyone." 

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
8% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Plus 512GB
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹100,600₹109,900
Buy now
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹128,200₹134,900
Buy now
12% OFF
Apple iPhone 15
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹70,499₹79,900
Buy now
8% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹146,999₹159,900
Buy now

Also Read: iPhone SE 4 launch timeline tipped: Apple's powerful mid-ranger expected to launch in…

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Apple TV+ and Apple Music Offers for Airtel Customers

  • Apple TV+ bundled with Airtel Xstream Fibre internet plans.
  • Apple Music deals via the Wynk Premium service by Airtel.

Both Apple Music and Apple TV+ are highly sought-after subscription services offered by Apple. Apple Music, in particular, grants users access to a diverse collection of Indian and global music, while also offering curated playlists, artist interviews, and more. The Apple TV+ subscription provides a wide range of entertainment content, including drama, comedy, and more, catering to users in India.

Also Read: iPhone 16 launch on September 9: Why Apple event 2024 ‘It's Glowtime' may be first-of-its-kind

When Will These Offers Go Live in India?

These Apple offers are expected to go live later this year, exclusively for Airtel customers in India. Therefore, an Airtel Xstream internet connection is required to access Apple TV+.

Celebrating the new collaboration with Apple, Amit Tripathi, Chief Marketing Officer & EVP Customer Experience for Bharti Airtel said, “Apple and Airtel are natural partners who strive to bring excellence to customer experience. We also share the common vision of serving the entertainment needs of Indian users. Airtel offers a one stop shop to bring all content and entertainment through Airtel Xstream. This partnership with Apple will provide immense value to our customers since they will now have access to the best content and entertainment globally.” 

Also Read: Indian IT Ministry orders probe into Telegram amid CEO Durov's arrest in France over alleged platform misuse

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Aug, 15:51 IST
Trending: bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it zomato’s new feature: order food online today and get delivery after 2 days apple iphone 16 ‘glowtime’ event set for september 9: apple watch ultra 3, airpods 4, and everything you can expect google keep rolls out new useful ai-backed feature for android users: what is it and how it works google play store to enable direct updates for sideloaded apps via new ‘update from play’ feature big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free dot confirms no plans to regulate whatsapp, telegram amid telecom operators calls for oversight: report how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 27: Get a chance to win exclusive rewards for free
Red Dead Redemption 2 gets new fight club mod; New arena and brutal brawls available for download

Red Dead Redemption 2 gets new fight club mod; New arena and brutal brawls available for download
Red Dead Redemption 2: Player unveils hidden Micah easter egg in newspaper after six years

Red Dead Redemption 2: Player unveils hidden Micah easter egg in newspaper after six years
GTA 6

GTA 6 expected PC requirements: Prepare your system for the anticipated blockbuster release
GTA 6

GTA 6 fan imagines PC version with creative steam page concept: Here’s how it looks like

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and other smartwatches with best features under Rs. 2000 on Amazon

Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and other smartwatches with best features under Rs. 2000 on Amazon
Vivo V40 Pro alternatives

Vivo V40 Pro alternatives: From Moto Edge 50 Ultra, Honor 200 Pro to Xiaomi 14 Civi
Vivo V23 Pro

Vivo phones under 15000: Check out the top 5 models
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus alternatives:Top 5 options from iPhone 15, OnePlus 12 5G to Vivo X100

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus alternatives: Top 5 options from iPhone 15, OnePlus 12 5G to Vivo X100
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets