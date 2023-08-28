Bored of using Google Chrome? Then just try the Arc Browser - edit the Internet

The World Wide Web was developed by British computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee at CERN in 1990, and it was the only means of browsing the limited internet in the initial years. However, that all changed when its source code was made freely available which developers could use as the base for their browsers, and the rest is history. Web browsers have gained a lot of functionality in the last few years. Although they remain the primary tool for browsing the web, browsers can also be used for real-time communication, recording media, and more.

In the last few years, web browsers based on Chromium, an open-source code developed by Google, have become ubiquitous. Google Chrome, Opera, Microsoft Edge, and Brave are just some of the world's most popular web browsers that utilize Google's technology. However, most of these browsers are nearly indistinguishable in terms of UI and user experience, bar a few subtle differences.

However, a new web browser is now slowly gaining traction after its public release, one that is drastically different from other browsers despite being based on Chromium - Arc browser.

What is Arc Browser?

Launched in 2022 by the Browser Company, a company founded by former Facebook employees Josh Miller and Hursh Agrawal, Arc Browser is a Chromium-based web browser that aims to change how a traditional browser works. Since it is based on Google's open-source code, users can import all their existing bookmarks, extensions, login information, and more, from other browsers.

Arc Browser: Features

Unlike its competitors, Arc Browser has a vastly different UI. It features a vertical tab bar that allows users to see more tabs at the same time. It transforms your bookmarks and tabs and brings them into an app launcher-like UI. There is also an option to create Spaces for various categories or tasks where you can store related tabs. You can also have different accounts, 6 pinned pages, and more in each Space. Arc also allows you to save up to 8 tabs as favourites and, always keep them just a click away.

The Arc Browser allows you to view multiple tabs at once in a split-screen which can increase productivity, and come in handy in situations where you need to access the contents of two different web pages simultaneously. Interestingly, it comes with built-in tools like whiteboard and notes, something which you can only access with extensions on traditional Chromium-based browsers.

With a new feature called Boost, you can even change the way websites look. You can change elements from websites such as layout, background, colour, font, and brightness of web pages. you can even remove items using the Zap tool. It is basically “editing the internet”, according to the Browser Company.

If you're used to opening a plethora of tabs at once, closing them becomes a hassle. Arc Browser does this work for you as it automatically closes tabs every 12 hours. You can choose to save tabs by pinning them. It also features a built-in command bar through which you can execute multiple commands such as toggling extensions, opening/closing tabs, and more by just pressing the command key along with the designated number key.

Due to its vastly different UI from other Chromium-based browsers, Arc Browser requires a bit of a learning curve, but it can become an organizer's dream once you get accustomed to it.

How to get Arc Browser?

Arc Browser was initially rolled out in an invite-only stage but was made freely available to the public in July. However, it is currently only available on macOS, therefore only Mac users can take advantage of its capabilities. While it does not have a full-fledged browser for iPhones, it has a companion app for the Arc Browser on the App Store.

A Windows version of the Arc Browser is also in the works and is expected to roll out in Winter 2023.