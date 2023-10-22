Breathe Easy: Google Discover now offers AQI data for Android and iOS in new update

In an effort to provide users with real-time air quality data, Google is introducing a new AQI (Air Quality Index) card in its Discover feature on both Android and iOS platforms. This move is set to enhance the user experience, ensuring that individuals have easy access to essential information about the air they breathe.

AQI Card on Android and iOS

Update 10/21: Following a brief hiatus in August, Google is now widely deploying the AQI card within Discover on both iOS and Android devices, accessible via the Google app and to the left of your homescreen. It's important to note that AQI data is not currently available on Android tablets and the Pixel Fold, according to a 9to5Google report.

As part of this update, Google has also given a facelift to the Customise menu, replacing Material You switches with checkboxes, a move aimed at maintaining a consistent visual experience across both Android and iOS.

More Than Just Weather

Original 8/10: Beyond the conventional suggestions in the search bar, Google Discover has long been known for offering users a carousel of mini cards, covering a range of topics, including:

Finance: Stocks prices and market trends relevant to your followed industries

Sports: Updates on events from the teams you follow

Weather: Current weather conditions based on your location

Now, joining this lineup is "Air quality information from your current location." Users in the Google app beta on Android (version 14.32) and iOS will notice a new card that, when tapped, delivers the Air Quality Index (AQI) along with a corresponding colour-coded dot. It also provides details on where and when the data was collected.

Expanded Weather Information

As part of this air quality addition, Google Discover on the app and to the left of your homescreen is transitioning to a full-width weather card. Although it remains largely similar to the compact version, the expanded card now also includes the weather condition and the likelihood of precipitation.

This expansion of weather information offers added convenience to users, making it easier to stay updated on local conditions.

With the inclusion of the air quality feature and the setting switch already available in the Customise menu, it's evident that Google is preparing to address the blank card issue promptly, ensuring a seamless user experience.