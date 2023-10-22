Icon
Home Tech News Breathe Easy: Google Discover now offers AQI data for Android and iOS in new update

Breathe Easy: Google Discover now offers AQI data for Android and iOS in new update

Google enhances Discover with real-time air quality updates for Android and iOS, improving user access to essential AQI information.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 22 2023, 11:07 IST
Icon
Google
Google enhances user experience with new AQI card in discovery for Android and iOS. (Pexels)
Google
Google enhances user experience with new AQI card in discovery for Android and iOS. (Pexels)

In an effort to provide users with real-time air quality data, Google is introducing a new AQI (Air Quality Index) card in its Discover feature on both Android and iOS platforms. This move is set to enhance the user experience, ensuring that individuals have easy access to essential information about the air they breathe.

AQI Card on Android and iOS

Update 10/21: Following a brief hiatus in August, Google is now widely deploying the AQI card within Discover on both iOS and Android devices, accessible via the Google app and to the left of your homescreen. It's important to note that AQI data is not currently available on Android tablets and the Pixel Fold, according to a 9to5Google report.

As part of this update, Google has also given a facelift to the Customise menu, replacing Material You switches with checkboxes, a move aimed at maintaining a consistent visual experience across both Android and iOS.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

More Than Just Weather

Original 8/10: Beyond the conventional suggestions in the search bar, Google Discover has long been known for offering users a carousel of mini cards, covering a range of topics, including:

  • Finance: Stocks prices and market trends relevant to your followed industries
  • Sports: Updates on events from the teams you follow
  • Weather: Current weather conditions based on your location

Now, joining this lineup is "Air quality information from your current location." Users in the Google app beta on Android (version 14.32) and iOS will notice a new card that, when tapped, delivers the Air Quality Index (AQI) along with a corresponding colour-coded dot. It also provides details on where and when the data was collected.

Expanded Weather Information

As part of this air quality addition, Google Discover on the app and to the left of your homescreen is transitioning to a full-width weather card. Although it remains largely similar to the compact version, the expanded card now also includes the weather condition and the likelihood of precipitation.

This expansion of weather information offers added convenience to users, making it easier to stay updated on local conditions.

With the inclusion of the air quality feature and the setting switch already available in the Customise menu, it's evident that Google is preparing to address the blank card issue promptly, ensuring a seamless user experience.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Oct, 11:07 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels-anna-nekrashevich-6203795
Be a pro at work, here are 7 tips and apps to enhance your workplace presence
BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions

Editor’s Pick

AI models
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism
Slack
Slack gives up Status account on X; Know what it means for you
Nvidia
Nvidia’s Top Gamer Graphics Card Caught Up in US-China Trade War
artificial intelligence
The Internet Cheapened News. AI Will Do the Opposite
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!

Trending Stories

Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
know when, where and how to watch online
Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
keep up with tech

Gaming

PlayStation 5 Console Sales
Sony Looks to Spider-Man to Boost PlayStation 5 Console Sales
Roblox
Roblox offers big benefits for developers who integrate subscriptions into experiences
GTA 5
PlayStation’s top 10 most downloaded games in September: GTA 5, EA Sports FC 24, and more
GTA 5
GTA 6 leak: Know all about the rumoured gameplay of the next Grand Theft Auto game
GTA 6
A new GTA game is reportedly coming to Netflix; Could it be GTA 6?
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission
    Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
    know when, where and how to watch online
    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon