BSNL launches new 365-day plan with 3GB daily data and unlimited calls at just Rs…

BSNL has launched a new 365-day plan at an affordable price. As big telecom players including Jio and Airtel announced a steep price hike, users have been migrating to BSNL that introduced a range of plans that could cater their needs and stand up to competition. Currently aiming to deploy its 4G network in the country by June 2025, BSNL has now rolled out an yearly plan that is not only economical but also useful for most users.

Also read: How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide

BSNL 365-day plan: Price and benefits

BSNL plan comes with a validity of 365 days. Priced at Rs. 2999, the new BSNL plans offer unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls for a year. In addition to this, users get 3GB of high-speed data per day. After the daily high speed data limit is exhausted, the speed is throttled down to 40 Kbps. In addition to this, the plan also offers 100 SMS per day.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: BSNL 4G rollout delayed again, govt-backed telecom player now aims deployment by June 2025

BSNL 4G deployment faces delay

State-owned telecom operator now expects to complete its 4G network deployment by June 2025. So far, BSNL has activated only 1,000 sites out of its ambitious goal of setting up 100,000 sites across India.

Despite the ongoing advancements in 5G technology, BSNL still offers 3G services. While BSNL's 4G rollout has been delayed, the state-owned telecom operator, with significant government funding and a dedicated project management unit, aims to complete the deployment by June 2025. This rollout is expected to improve connectivity and support the use of domestic technology in India's telecommunications infrastructure.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!