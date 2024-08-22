 BSNL launches new 365-day plan with 3GB daily data and unlimited calls at just Rs… | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News BSNL launches new 365-day plan with 3GB daily data and unlimited calls at just Rs…

BSNL launches new 365-day plan with 3GB daily data and unlimited calls at just Rs…

BSNL's new plan offers 3GB daily high-speed data along with unlimited calls for a year at an affordable price.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Aug 22 2024, 09:39 IST
BSNL launches new 365-day plan with 3GB daily data and unlimited calls at just Rs…
BSNL now expects to complete its 4G network deployment by June 2025. (REUTERS)

BSNL has launched a new 365-day plan at an affordable price. As big telecom players including Jio and Airtel announced a steep price hike, users have been migrating to BSNL that introduced a range of plans that could cater their needs and stand up to competition. Currently aiming to deploy its 4G network in the country by June 2025, BSNL has now rolled out an yearly plan that is not only economical but also useful for most users.

Also read: How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
41% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹88,999₹149,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
1% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹154,000
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

BSNL 365-day plan: Price and benefits

BSNL plan comes with a validity of 365 days. Priced at Rs. 2999, the new BSNL plans offer unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls for a year. In addition to this, users get 3GB of high-speed data per day. After the daily high speed data limit is exhausted, the speed is throttled down to 40 Kbps. In addition to this, the plan also offers 100 SMS per day.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: BSNL 4G rollout delayed again, govt-backed telecom player now aims deployment by June 2025

BSNL 4G deployment faces delay

State-owned telecom operator now expects to complete its 4G network deployment by June 2025. So far, BSNL has activated only 1,000 sites out of its ambitious goal of setting up 100,000 sites across India.

Despite the ongoing advancements in 5G technology, BSNL still offers 3G services. While BSNL's 4G rollout has been delayed, the state-owned telecom operator, with significant government funding and a dedicated project management unit, aims to complete the deployment by June 2025. This rollout is expected to improve connectivity and support the use of domestic technology in India's telecommunications infrastructure.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Aug, 09:39 IST
Tags:
Trending: apple music subscription for free: iphone, ipad and mac users can now avail limited-time offer, check details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it apple ipad, oneplus pad, galaxy tab and other feature-packed tablets for gaming in india galaxy tab s7, galaxy tab a7 and other value for money samsung tablets that you can buy windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call 54 chinese apps banned in india including garena free fire, applock! check full list of banned apps here reliance jio launches jiotv+ app with access to 800 digital tv channels, brings 2-in-1 offer: check all details this new google maps feature could be a big lifesaver
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA Online: Get $500,000 by completing Rockstar Games survey and enjoy new weekly bonuses

GTA Online: Get $500,000 by completing Rockstar Games survey and enjoy new weekly bonuses
Fortnite

These iPhone users can play Fortnite again after 2020 ban—Here’s how
GTA 6 release: Rockstar Games fans worried after San Andreas VR project put on indefinite hold

GTA 6 release: Rockstar Games fans worried after San Andreas VR project put on indefinite hold
GTA 6 fans anticipate potential cameos from GTA 5 characters amid growing speculation

GTA 6 fans anticipate potential cameos from GTA 5 characters amid growing speculation
GTA 5 surges to second place for most downloaded PS5 game in latest rankings- All details

GTA 5 surges to second place for most downloaded PS5 game in latest rankings- All details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Apple iPad, OnePlus Pad, Galaxy Tab and other feature-packed tablets for gaming in India

Apple iPad, OnePlus Pad, Galaxy Tab and other feature-packed tablets for gaming in India
Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab A7 and other value for money Samsung tablets that you can buy

Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab A7 and other value for money Samsung tablets that you can buy
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus alternatives:Top 5 options from iPhone 15, OnePlus 12 5G to Vivo X100

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus alternatives: Top 5 options from iPhone 15, OnePlus 12 5G to Vivo X100
Snapdragon X Elite powered laptops could be Windows' answer to Apple Silicon with multi-day battery life

Snapdragon X Elite powered laptops could be Windows' answer to Apple Silicon with multi-day battery life
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets