 Cartoon Network website is no more: Here’s where your favourite shows now | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Cartoon Network website is no more: Here’s where your favourite shows now

Cartoon Network website is no more: Here’s where your favourite shows now

Warner Bros. Discovery has shut down Cartoon Network’s website, shifting access to pop

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 10 2024, 19:00 IST
Icon
New to Roblox? From Animal Simulator to Jailbreak, check out top 5 Roblox games to play
Warner Bros. Discovery has shut down Cartoon Network's website and shifted its shows to the Max platform.
1/5 1. Animal Simulator - Animal Simulator in Roblox lets you take over the lives of animals. It is a 3D role-playing game (RPG) where you can choose to fight with other animals, interact with them, form packs or groups, or simply do nothing at all and just chill. In Animal Simulator, players can choose from a variety of animals such as Lions, Tigers, Hyenas, and more. Each animal comes with its distinct characteristics. (Roblox)
image caption
2/5 2. Survive the Killer - Inspired by Friday the 13th, Survive the Killer can be both, a hide-and-seek game or a hack-and-slash adventure, depending on the choice you make. Players can choose to be a survivor where they must hide from the killer, while also saving their teammates, ultimately escaping together. On the other hand, as a killer, you must hunt down as many players as you can! (Roblox)
Warner Bros. Discovery has shut down Cartoon Network's website and shifted its shows to the Max platform.
3/5 3. Jailbreak - Jailbreak puts you in the shoes of either cops or thieves. As thieves, players must dodge the police while attempting robberies. But if you play as the cop, your job is to stop them before they attempt the loot. Players can team up with their friends to carry out heists or catch the ones doing them. (Roblox)
image caption
4/5 4. Adopt Me! - It is a role-playing game (RPG) where players can adopt pets such as Angel Fish, Cats, Arctic Reindeer, and Ancient Dragon, and build their homes. Pets are classified into 5 categories - Common, Uncommon, Rare, Ultra-Rare, and Legendary. Players can trade pets, and even purchase them in the game. Other activities include carrying out hobbies, trying potions, making neons, dressing up your avatar, and more. (Roblox)
image caption
5/5 5. Murder Mystery 2 - Murder Mystery 2 is a whodunnit game where players can choose from three roles - Innocents, Sheriff, or the Murderer. As an innocent bystander, you must run and hide from the murderer. If you assume the role of Sheriff, it is your duty to catch and take down the killer before more murders are committed. As the murderer, you must kill everyone while avoiding the Sheriff's suspicions. (Roblox)
Warner Bros. Discovery has shut down Cartoon Network's website and shifted its shows to the Max platform.
icon View all Images
Cartoon Network website is no more: Here’s where your favourite shows now (Microsoft)

Warner Bros. Discovery has closed Cartoon Network's website, directing users to its Max streaming service for access to popular animated series. Visitors to CartoonNetwork.com now see a message directing them to stream episodes on Max, requiring a subscription.

This change removes free access to episodes and clips of shows such as "Adventure Time," "The Amazing World of Gumball," "Teen Titans GO!," and "Steven Universe." The interactive games related to these shows are also no longer available.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
17% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹112,300₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Also read: Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki dies at 56, Google CEO Sundar Pichai shares post X

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

A Cartoon Network spokesperson informed Variety that the company is shifting focus to its shows and social media, where it sees greater consumer engagement and potential for growth.

In 2022, Warner Bros. Discovery announced a merger of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. The website closure further reduces the Cartoon Network brand's presence.

Also read: Independence Day 2024: Security forces to implement AI based surveillance systems to fortify Red Fort security

Though the website is closed, viewers can still watch Cartoon Network content on the Max streaming service (subscription required), the Cartoon Network app, TV provider apps on platforms like Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon, and through cable TV where the Cartoon Network channel continues to air shows.

This website shutdown follows the recent announcement that Warner Bros. Discovery will end its Boomerang streaming service on September 30. Boomerang subscribers and content will also move to Max. These actions are part of broader cost-cutting measures by Warner Bros. Discovery, which recently reported a $9.7 billion net loss and cut nearly 1,000 jobs in an effort to improve financial performance.

Also read: IndiGo is giving free Apple iPad to these pilots to reduce weight of paper in-flight

Additionally, Warner Bros. Discovery has removed classic Warner Bros. cartoons from Max, including hundreds of Looney Tunes episodes and nearly 80 episodes of "The Flintstones" at the end of 2022. Despite initial reports suggesting these shows were leaving the service, the company later clarified that it was an error.

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Aug, 19:00 IST
Tags:
Trending: upi limit increased: google pay, phonepe users can now make upi transaction up to rs. 5 lakh, but there’s catch bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it google play store to enable direct updates for sideloaded apps via new ‘update from play’ feature indigo is giving free apple ipad to these pilots to reduce weight of paper in-flight how to hide your instagram online status from others a judge has branded google a monopolist, but ai may bring about quicker change in internet search haier qd-mini led 4k tv series launched in india: price, specifications and more iphone users get ios 17.6.1 update, likely to be last before ios 18 roll out: check what’s new iphone banned for cristiano ronaldo’s son- old viral video sparks debate among parents rbi rolls out new authentication methods for digital payments, alternatives to sms-based otps: check details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA Online vs Red Dead Redemption Online

GTA Online vs Red Dead Redemption Online: Key differences in gameplay, weapons, maps and more
GTA 6 targets fall 2025 release; Maker reaffirms schedule during latest earnings call

GTA 6 targets fall 2025 release; Maker reaffirms schedule during latest earnings call
GTA 6 Online to introduce official modding and user generated content: Report

GTA 6 Online to introduce official modding and user generated content: Report
GTA 6 fan made cover art sparks optimism over surprisingly low 95GB install size- Details

GTA 6 fan made cover art sparks optimism over surprisingly low 95GB install size- Details
Red Dead Redemption 3

Red Dead Redemption 3 fans split over Rockstar Games' new leaked ‘Project Medieval’ game

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Nothing Phone 2a Plus

Nothing Phone 2a Plus, Realme 13 Pro series, and more smartphones launched this week
We have curated a list of the 10 best smartwatches under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5000 in India. Whether you are looking for a budget-friendly option or a feature-packed smartwatch, we have something for everyone.

10 best smartwatch under 5000 in India: Feature-packed models from Noise, Samsung, Fire-Boltt and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets