Cartoon Network website is no more: Here’s where your favourite shows now

Warner Bros. Discovery has closed Cartoon Network's website, directing users to its Max streaming service for access to popular animated series. Visitors to CartoonNetwork.com now see a message directing them to stream episodes on Max, requiring a subscription.

This change removes free access to episodes and clips of shows such as "Adventure Time," "The Amazing World of Gumball," "Teen Titans GO!," and "Steven Universe." The interactive games related to these shows are also no longer available.

A Cartoon Network spokesperson informed Variety that the company is shifting focus to its shows and social media, where it sees greater consumer engagement and potential for growth.

In 2022, Warner Bros. Discovery announced a merger of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. The website closure further reduces the Cartoon Network brand's presence.

Though the website is closed, viewers can still watch Cartoon Network content on the Max streaming service (subscription required), the Cartoon Network app, TV provider apps on platforms like Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon, and through cable TV where the Cartoon Network channel continues to air shows.

This website shutdown follows the recent announcement that Warner Bros. Discovery will end its Boomerang streaming service on September 30. Boomerang subscribers and content will also move to Max. These actions are part of broader cost-cutting measures by Warner Bros. Discovery, which recently reported a $9.7 billion net loss and cut nearly 1,000 jobs in an effort to improve financial performance.

Additionally, Warner Bros. Discovery has removed classic Warner Bros. cartoons from Max, including hundreds of Looney Tunes episodes and nearly 80 episodes of "The Flintstones" at the end of 2022. Despite initial reports suggesting these shows were leaving the service, the company later clarified that it was an error.