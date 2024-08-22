 Chandrayaan-4 and 5 designs ready; Gaganyaan mission scheduled for December: Report | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Chandrayaan-4 and 5 designs ready; Gaganyaan mission scheduled for December: Report

Chandrayaan-4 and 5 designs ready; Gaganyaan mission scheduled for December: Report

ISRO advances its space missions with the Chandrayaan-4 and Chandrayaan-5 lunar projects and prepares for the Gaganyaan human spaceflight, set for December.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 22 2024, 19:48 IST
Chandrayaan-4
ISRO advances lunar missions with Chandrayaan-4 and 5, while preparing for the Gaganyaan launch. (ISRO)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing for its next phase of lunar exploration with the Chandrayaan-4 and Chandrayaan-5 missions. According to ISRO Chairman S. Somanath, the designs for these missions are now ready and are awaiting government approval. These missions seek to build upon the success of Chandrayaan-3, which marked a significant milestone for India by achieving a landing near the Moon's south pole. The upcoming missions will focus on further exploring the lunar surface.

Also read: Stay connected with Starlink—anywhere on Earth: Land, sea, or air

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
41% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹88,999₹149,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
8% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹146,999₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Gaganyaan Mission Update

In addition to the lunar missions, ISRO is making strides in its Gaganyaan mission, which is set to be India's first human spaceflight. The ISRO chief stated in an interview that an unmanned test is scheduled for December. The rocket stages, including the final C-32 cryogenic stage, have arrived at the launch site in Sriharikota. The crew module is being integrated at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, while the service module is being prepared at the UR Rao Satellite Centre. The crew escape systems are being delivered to the launch site, with the December launch contingent on completing final integrations and testing.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: YouTube now has an AI-powered tool to help recover hacked channels - How it works

Training for Axiom-4 Mission

Meanwhile, two astronauts selected for the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) are currently undergoing initial training in the United States. This training, which will last three months, includes additional sessions in Europe and other US facilities before the astronauts return to India. The Axiom-4 mission, scheduled for mid-2025, will be a significant milestone for India's space program.

Also read: How biometric authentication boosts UPI security: Key benefits and challenges for digital payments

SSLV Technology Transfer

In another development, ISRO has successfully completed the third developmental flight of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV). The technology is now ready for commercialisation, with ISRO set to transfer it through a consortium of companies. Several enterprises have shown interest, and a request for a proposal has been received. The selected company will collaborate with ISRO for two years to facilitate technology transfer and integration.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Aug, 16:57 IST
Tags:
Trending: apple music subscription for free: iphone, ipad and mac users can now avail limited-time offer, check details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it apple ipad, oneplus pad, galaxy tab and other feature-packed tablets for gaming in india galaxy tab s7, galaxy tab a7 and other value for money samsung tablets that you can buy apple podcasts web app for desktop browsers now available: know what it is and how it works how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window bsnl launches new 365-day plan with 3gb daily data and unlimited calls at just rs… windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call garena free fire max redeem codes for august 22: claim today's rewards/gifts this way
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Gamescom 2024

Gamescom 2024: Black Ops 6, Borderlands 4, Civilization VII, and more games announced
10 best puzzle-platformer games you shouldn’t miss playing

10 best puzzle-platformer games you shouldn’t miss playing
GTA 6

GTA 6 release date concerns grow among fans after Mafia Game reveal at Gamescom event 2024
GTA Online: Get $500,000 by completing Rockstar Games survey and enjoy new weekly bonuses

GTA Online: Get $500,000 by completing Rockstar Games survey and enjoy new weekly bonuses
Fortnite

These iPhone users can play Fortnite again after 2020 ban—Here’s how

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Apple iPad, OnePlus Pad, Galaxy Tab and other feature-packed tablets for gaming in India

Apple iPad, OnePlus Pad, Galaxy Tab and other feature-packed tablets for gaming in India
Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab A7 and other value for money Samsung tablets that you can buy

Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab A7 and other value for money Samsung tablets that you can buy
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus alternatives:Top 5 options from iPhone 15, OnePlus 12 5G to Vivo X100

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus alternatives: Top 5 options from iPhone 15, OnePlus 12 5G to Vivo X100
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Snapdragon X Elite powered laptops could be Windows' answer to Apple Silicon with multi-day battery life

Snapdragon X Elite powered laptops could be Windows' answer to Apple Silicon with multi-day battery life
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets