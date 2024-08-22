Chandrayaan-4 and 5 designs ready; Gaganyaan mission scheduled for December: Report

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing for its next phase of lunar exploration with the Chandrayaan-4 and Chandrayaan-5 missions. According to ISRO Chairman S. Somanath, the designs for these missions are now ready and are awaiting government approval. These missions seek to build upon the success of Chandrayaan-3, which marked a significant milestone for India by achieving a landing near the Moon's south pole. The upcoming missions will focus on further exploring the lunar surface.

Also read: Stay connected with Starlink—anywhere on Earth: Land, sea, or air

Gaganyaan Mission Update

In addition to the lunar missions, ISRO is making strides in its Gaganyaan mission, which is set to be India's first human spaceflight. The ISRO chief stated in an interview that an unmanned test is scheduled for December. The rocket stages, including the final C-32 cryogenic stage, have arrived at the launch site in Sriharikota. The crew module is being integrated at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, while the service module is being prepared at the UR Rao Satellite Centre. The crew escape systems are being delivered to the launch site, with the December launch contingent on completing final integrations and testing.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: YouTube now has an AI-powered tool to help recover hacked channels - How it works

Training for Axiom-4 Mission

Meanwhile, two astronauts selected for the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) are currently undergoing initial training in the United States. This training, which will last three months, includes additional sessions in Europe and other US facilities before the astronauts return to India. The Axiom-4 mission, scheduled for mid-2025, will be a significant milestone for India's space program.

Also read: How biometric authentication boosts UPI security: Key benefits and challenges for digital payments

SSLV Technology Transfer

In another development, ISRO has successfully completed the third developmental flight of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV). The technology is now ready for commercialisation, with ISRO set to transfer it through a consortium of companies. Several enterprises have shown interest, and a request for a proposal has been received. The selected company will collaborate with ISRO for two years to facilitate technology transfer and integration.