YouTube now has an AI-powered tool to help recover hacked channels - How it works
YouTube is more serious than ever before about protecting and helping creators deal with miscreants. Here's how its new tools help creators recover hacked channels.
YouTube AI Account Recovery Tool: You, or someone you know, may have faced the unfortunate reality of having a precious account, such as YouTube, hacked. This causes immense distress, as all the work you've put in over time goes to waste while the hacker exploits it for their own nefarious purposes. YouTube has acknowledged this issue and has taken a step towards addressing it with a new AI-powered tool designed to help creators recover hacked accounts.
Also Read: Apple postpones foldable MacBook production, drops 20.25-inch screen design: Report
You may be interested in
- Titanium Black
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Black Titanium
- 8 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Black
- 16 GB RAM
- 512 GB Storage
- Mist Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Abyss Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Imagination Grey
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
- Pure Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
- Gray
- 16 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
- Transparent Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
YouTube's New AI-Powered Chat Support Is Here
As spotted by Android Police, this feature uses an AI-based chat assistant to guide affected YouTubers in regaining access to their accounts without necessarily having to contact Google Support.
Google says that the tool guides users by asking questions about them and the channel they run in an effort to secure the Google login and reverse any changes that the hacker may have made to their channel. Additionally, Google asks users to identify changes made by the hacker, including modifications to the profile picture, description, email, and AdSense.
Also Read: Google Pixel 9's Studio app is creating offensive Nazi and violent images, report says
Who Can Access This Feature?
For now, this tool is available in English and can be accessed through the Help Centre. Google notes that certain troubleshooting features are currently available only to select creators but will gradually be made available to all creators soon.
Having said that, creators often encounter the challenge of their channels being hacked, making this tool a valuable asset. It offers clear guidelines, eliminating the risk of time wastage due to incorrect actions. Additionally, the availability of a chat feature provides continuous support, removing the need for human intervention.
Also Read: Zomato gears up to take on BookMyShow with massive ₹2048 crore purchase from Paytm- All details
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71724322729150