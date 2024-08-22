YouTube now has an AI-powered tool to help recover hacked channels - How it works

YouTube AI Account Recovery Tool: You, or someone you know, may have faced the unfortunate reality of having a precious account, such as YouTube, hacked. This causes immense distress, as all the work you've put in over time goes to waste while the hacker exploits it for their own nefarious purposes. YouTube has acknowledged this issue and has taken a step towards addressing it with a new AI-powered tool designed to help creators recover hacked accounts.

YouTube's New AI-Powered Chat Support Is Here

As spotted by Android Police, this feature uses an AI-based chat assistant to guide affected YouTubers in regaining access to their accounts without necessarily having to contact Google Support.

Also read

Google says that the tool guides users by asking questions about them and the channel they run in an effort to secure the Google login and reverse any changes that the hacker may have made to their channel. Additionally, Google asks users to identify changes made by the hacker, including modifications to the profile picture, description, email, and AdSense.

Who Can Access This Feature?

For now, this tool is available in English and can be accessed through the Help Centre. Google notes that certain troubleshooting features are currently available only to select creators but will gradually be made available to all creators soon.

Having said that, creators often encounter the challenge of their channels being hacked, making this tool a valuable asset. It offers clear guidelines, eliminating the risk of time wastage due to incorrect actions. Additionally, the availability of a chat feature provides continuous support, removing the need for human intervention.

