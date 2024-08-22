 How biometric authentication boosts UPI security: Key benefits and challenges for digital payments | Tech News
How biometric authentication boosts UPI security: Key benefits and challenges for digital payments

How can biometric authentication improve the security of UPI payments? What are its benefits, challenges, and overall impact on digital transaction safety? Read on to know more about it.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Aug 22 2024, 14:11 IST
Safe online payment tricks: Know 5 easy ways to keep your money safe on UPI, Net banking
How biometric authentication boosts UPI security
Do you use Unified Payment Interface (UPI) linked payment-making applications like Google Pay (GPay), Paytm, PhonePe, among others? The process of making online payment via these apps is simple, however, sometimes even a simple mistake like wrong click, number, among others can cause you huge monetary loss. Here are some of the safety tips which you should consider while making UPI payments.
How biometric authentication boosts UPI security
Screen lock: Keeping a strong screen lock, password or PIN not only for your phone but also for all payment or financial transaction apps is very important. It not only saves your phone from landing in the wrong hands but also helps in avoiding leaking of personal and crucial details. However, you should avoid keeping simple passwords like your name, date of birth, mobile number, etc.
How biometric authentication boosts UPI security
Do not share your PIN: You should never share your PIN with anyone. Sharing your PIN makes you vulnerable for frauds as anyone can access your phone and transfer the amount. In case you feel that your PIN has been exposed, you should change it immediately.
Do not click on unverified links or attend fake calls: Lots of fake messages containing links of some unverified keeps on popping in your inbox. You should avoid clicking on such links as it can cause you huge financial losses. You should also avoid picking up fake calls. The caller pretends to be calling from your bank or some other organisation and can ask you for your details like PIN, OTP, etc. Hackers usually share links or make calls and ask users to download a third-party app for verification. It can be noted that banks never ask for PIN, OTP or any other personal details.
Keep updating UPI App regularly: Every application requires an update and each update brings better features and benefits. You should always keep updating the UPI payment app to the latest version.
How biometric authentication boosts UPI security
Avoid using multiple payment applications: You should avoid keeping multiple payment applications in your phone and should install only the trusted and verified payment applications from the PlayStore or App Store.
How biometric authentication boosts UPI security
Biometric authentication boosts UPI payment security by using unique physical traits to prevent fraud. (Pixabay)

As online transactions become a staple of daily life, securing financial information remains critical. The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has transformed money transfers with its efficiency and ease of use. However, this advancement necessitates strong security measures to safeguard users against threats and fraud.

What is Biometric Authentication?

Biometric authentication verifies an individual's identity using unique physical or behavioural characteristics. This can include fingerprints, iris patterns, facial features, voice, or even typing patterns. This method is more secure than standard passwords or PINs since it offers a customised and secure way of identity verification.

Also read: 5 key tips to safeguard your devices and data while travelling

Need for Biometric Authentication in UPI Transactions

With the rise in UPI transactions, traditional security measures like passwords and PINs are increasingly inadequate. These methods are susceptible to hacking and phishing attacks, making them less reliable for protecting sensitive financial data. Biometric authentication introduces a layer of security that relies on unique biological traits, making unauthorised access more difficult and reducing fraud risks.

Benefits of Biometric Authentication in UPI Transactions

  • Enhanced Security: Biometric data is unique to each person and harder to replicate than passwords. This makes it challenging for fraudsters to access UPI accounts without proper biometric verification.
  • Convenience and Speed: Users no longer need to remember complex passwords or PINs. Biometric methods, such as fingerprint or facial recognition, provide a quick and straightforward way to authenticate.
  • User-Friendly Interface: Biometric authentication simplifies the login process, reducing the cognitive load of managing multiple passwords. This is particularly beneficial for users who may not be technologically adept.
  • Increased Trust and Confidence: The use of biometric data for transaction protection builds user trust by ensuring that transactions are secured with unique, personal attributes.
  • Reduced Fraud and Identity Theft: Biometric data, tied to physical traits, is much harder to steal or replicate compared to passwords or PINs, thereby lowering the risk of fraud.

Also read: Tired of spam emails? Here's a Gmail trick that Google wants everyone to learn [Watch]

Challenges of Biometric Authentication in UPI Transactions

1. False Acceptance and Rejection Rates: Issues like poor image quality or environmental conditions can lead to errors where imposters are mistakenly verified or legitimate users are incorrectly denied.

2. Privacy and Security Concerns: The sensitivity of biometric data raises privacy issues, with potential risks of data breaches. Robust encryption is essential to protect biometric data during storage and transmission.

3. Accessibility and Inclusivity: Biometric systems might be challenging for individuals with disabilities. For instance, those with severe hand injuries may struggle with fingerprint scanners, while individuals with visual impairments may find facial recognition difficult.

Also read: BSNL launches new 365-day plan with 3GB daily data and unlimited calls at just Rs…

4. Scalability and Interoperability: As UPI transactions expand, biometric systems need to scale efficiently and work across different platforms. Standardising biometric data formats can address these issues.

5. User Acceptance and Education: Effective implementation of biometric authentication requires user understanding and acceptance. It is critical to educate people about the technology's benefits and security in order to encourage widespread adoption.

In short, while biometric authentication offers substantial benefits for UPI transactions, addressing its challenges is essential for maximising its effectiveness and ensuring secure, accessible financial transactions.

