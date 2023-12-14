Check Proton Drive, a Google Photos alternative to store all your images with end-to-end encryption

Icon
If you are looking for an Amazon Photos or Google Photos alternative, then you should check out Proton Drive, a cloud storage with end-to-end encryption that securely stores your images.

By: HT TECH
Dec 14 2023, 15:09 IST
Your search for a Google Photos alternative comes to an end with Proton Drive, which also has high security with its end-to-end encryption. (Proton Drive)
Your search for a Google Photos alternative comes to an end with Proton Drive, which also has high security with its end-to-end encryption. (Proton Drive)

Google Photos is one of the most popular cloud-based image and video storage platforms. But a part of the reason why it is so popular is that it comes pre-installed with Android smartphones, and it auto-backups media files, becoming a convenient solution for those who do not want to fill their internal storage with them. However, this is also the reason why many people never look for or find out about other such platforms that offer unique features and more security. Proton Drive is one such alternative platform that lets Android users seamlessly store their images while securing them with end-to-end encryption.

Proton Drive, a Google Photos alternative

Proton Drive is built by Proton, a company known for its secure mail and VPN services. The Switzerland-based company was founded in 2014 with a focus on privacy. As per the website, the company was started by a team of scientists who met while working at CERN (the European Organization for Nuclear Research), the organization that invented the World Wide Web.

While Proton Drive has existed for a while as a secure cloud storage, it has recently added a new feature that lets users back up their photos securely. The software supports multi-device sync, so you can download it on different devices and have all the images show up in the same place.

"Unlike cloud storage services from Big Tech, Proton Drive's use of end-to-end encryption ensures your private photos cannot be leaked, even in the unlikely event that Proton Drive itself is breached," Andy Yen, Founder, and CEO at Proton told TechRadar.

The photos and videos which are being backed up, are encrypted before being uploaded. As a result, even Proton cannot see the images that are stored on its servers. The end-to-end encryption is also a useful security considering the number of cloud storage leaks that have occurred in the past.

Users can also use it as a Photos app as it offers all the intuitive features for browsing and managing images. Everything from selecting, previewing, sharing, and deleting can be done with just a few clicks.

The Proton Drive has a free and a paid version but the encryption is available for both users. The free version gives you 1 GB of storage space and the ability to share the account with two devices. The paid version starts at 3.99 Euros a month (roughly Rs. 360) which fetches you 200GB of space and a version history. At 9.99 Euros a month (roughly Rs. 900), you get 500GB of storage space, the option to share the data with 10 others, and all the Proton ecosystem products with paid features that include Proton Mail, Proton Calendar, Proton VPN, and Proton Pass.

First Published Date: 14 Dec, 15:09 IST
