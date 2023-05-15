Home Tech News China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

Oppo on Friday said that it will "cease the operation" of Zeku, which is the company's flagship chip development unit and stop the development of its own chips.

By:ANI
| Updated on: May 15 2023, 07:00 IST
Oppo
Oppo had decided to make its own chips after witnessing the effect of the US clampdown on Huawei. (Bloomberg)
Oppo
Oppo had decided to make its own chips after witnessing the effect of the US clampdown on Huawei. (Bloomberg)

China's smartphone maker Oppo has said that it will shut down its semiconductor division and cease development of its own chips due to the gloomy smartphone market and uncertainties in the global economy, Nikkei Asia reported.

Oppo on Friday said that it will "cease the operation" of Zeku, which is the company's flagship chip development unit and stop the development of its own chips. The closure will affect several chips in its signature Marisilicon series, including its AI-enabled image signal processor (ISP) and its Bluetooth chipset, as per the news report.

It will also impact an upcoming smartphone processor that tapped the same cutting-edge chip production tech Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co uses to make chips for Apple's iPhone. In a statement to Nikkei Asia, Oppo said, "Due to the uncertainties in the global economy and the smartphone industry, we have to make difficult adjustments for long-term development."

Oppo's decision shows the high entry barriers for electronics makers looking to get involved in chip development, according to Nikkei Asia. Currently, Apple and Samsung develop their own mobile chips and other chips for their own products.

The development comes after the smartphone market witnessed a decline of 11.3 per cent in 2022 from the previous year, Nikkei Asia reported citing IDC. The IDC has forecasted that the market could further decline in 2023.

Earlier in February, Oppo's President of Overseas Sales and Services Billy Zhang in an interview with Nikkei Asia said that the company was seeing uncertainties ahead and expected that the market correction could last until July-September this year despite the success of its foldable smartphone rollout.

Oppo had decided to make its own chips after witnessing the effect of the US clampdown on Huawei, as per the news report. However, designing its own chips needed long-term efforts.

As per the news report, Chinese tech company Huawei Technologies used to design all of its core chips for smartphone and telecom equipment before a crackdown by the US government that restricted its access to cutting-edge chip production technologies.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 May, 07:00 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Transcription apps
Writing on the go? Check out the top 3 speech to text apps you must try out
Truecaller
TrueCaller SMS filter on your iPhone will kill spam! Just do this
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Love photography? Know how to use iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

Zelda
Gamers rush to get Nintendo's new 'Zelda' after 6-year wait
Zelda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is HERE; Check this out before you begin playing
“Internet gaming has stepped up with new advancements like computer-based intelligence, ML, and Data Science,” says Mihir Sanchala.
National Technology Day: How AI is revolutionizing online gaming, PlayerzPot's Mihir Sanchala explains
The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets