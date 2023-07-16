Home Tech News Download warning! 5 tips to identify fake apps to stay safe and secure

Download warning! 5 tips to identify fake apps to stay safe and secure

Beware of fake apps! Know how to spot the signs of fake apps and protect yourself from privacy breaches and potential harm.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 16 2023, 15:40 IST
Here are 5 tips to identify fake apps to protect yourself from online scams. (Pexels)

Fake apps pose serious risk to privacy and security of your device. Unfortunately, often, they can be found on Google Play Store. To protect yourself, it's important to know how to identify them and avoid downloading them. Here are 4 signs that can help you spot fake Android apps.

1. Apps that ask unnecessary app permissions

Review the permissions requested by an app before downloading it. If it is asking for permssions that have nothing to do with the business the app is meant for, don't download. Be cautious of utility tools, finance apps, and VPNs, as scammers often target them. Check the permission manager on your device and uninstall or restrict apps with suspicious permissions. Beware of apps that request special access, as they can control important system functions and potentially harm your device.

2. Avoid 'forced' subscriptions

Be cautious of utility apps that force subscriptions to paid services. They may be fake. Look for apps that offer trial runs before committing to monthly payments.

3. Examine app details

Pay attention to the app's description, title, interface, and screenshots. Fake apps often have inaccurate or dubious names. The interface may appear underdeveloped and cluttered with ads. Look for detailed lists of the data the app collects. You can also check the app permissions without downloading it by tapping on "About this App" or "About this Game," scrolling down to App Permissions, and tapping "See More."

4. Check for mistakes in language

Check whether the app description might be poorly written or vague, or if the update history is inadequate or non-existent. Fake apps have many spelling and grammar mistakes pointing to the fact that there is something amiss there.

5. Safety first approach

By being aware of these signs and practising caution while downloading apps, you can protect your personal data and ensure the security of your device. Stay vigilant and rely on trusted sources to avoid falling victim to fake Android apps.

Download apps from trusted sources like the Google Play Store, but even then, verify. Third-party app stores and APK websites have looser guidelines, making them more prone to hosting malicious apps. Keep the "Allow Unknown Sources" option unchecked in your device settings to restrict installations from unknown sources.

Google Play protection

Google Play Protection is a security feature on Android devices that scans for and disables malicious apps. It defends against malware, stalkerware, billing fraud, spyware, and disruptive ads. It operates silently in the background and covers apps from any source. If it detects a harmful or fake app, you'll receive a notification to uninstall it.

Remember, fake apps can drain your battery, compromise your privacy, and even lead to financial loss. Always prioritise your safety while using your smartphone.

First Published Date: 16 Jul, 15:40 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets