Icon
Home Tech News Elon Musk does huge U-turn; says will bring back news headlines from link previews on X

Elon Musk does huge U-turn; says will bring back news headlines from link previews on X

X owner Elon Musk has reversed his previous decision to hide headlines on the link previews of the articles shared on X. He revealed that an upcoming update will bring it back.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 24 2023, 09:38 IST
Icon
Elon Musk X
News headlines will again accompany URL cards on X, reveals X owner Elon Musk in a post on the platform. (AFP)
Elon Musk X
News headlines will again accompany URL cards on X, reveals X owner Elon Musk in a post on the platform. (AFP)

Elon Musk has announced that news articles shared on X (formerly Twitter) will once again feature headlines, instead of just the image in the URL card. This move has reversed his controversial decision from October 2023, when he removed headlines from news articles shared on the platform to reduce the height of the preview window and improve the aesthetics. At the time, many users complained that it would be difficult to contextualize the content of a URL with just the header image.

Musk made the announcement yesterday in a post on X where he said, “In an upcoming release, X will overlay title in the upper portion of the image of a URL card”. Interestingly, the reversal will not put the headline back to its original position but at the top of the link preview window, as per the post. It is unclear if the font size and placement of the headline will also be changed compared to earlier.

X to get news headlines back on link previews

In October, a report mentioned that the reason behind the decision to take headlines away could be an attempt to boost engagement on the platform. Earlier, Musk said in a post, “Our algorithm tries to optimize time spent on X, so links don't get as much attention, because there is less time spent if people click away. Best thing is to post content in long form on this platform”. Musk also mentioned in a later post that this decision would “greatly improve the esthetics”.

The update to remove the headlines showed up first in iOS, and then in Android and the website. It is expected that the rollout of the reversal will also take place the same way. However, a timeline for this update has not been revealed as of yet.

X has been getting regular updates for a number of things ever since Musk took over the company. Recently, the platform added a new way for its premium users to gain a higher reach on the platform. The new method involves adding a post to the Highlights tab. This will automatically tell the platform's algorithm to prioritize the post and push it to more people. Musk said this feature was being introduced to promote replies, and abusing it may result in nullifying the effect.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Nov, 09:07 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions
BGMI
BGMI tips for beginners: Know how to play smart and win on the battleground
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Fortnite
Eminem joins Fortnite's big bang finale: Grab exclusive skins and special rewards
GTA 5
5 GTA 5 features we don’t want to see in GTA 6: Inaccessible buildings, static NPCs, and more
GTA 5
5 interesting facts about GTA 6: AI NPCs, dual protagonists, and more
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Rockstar reportedly scraps BIG feature from Grand Theft Auto 6
Pokemon
True Gravity wins Pokemon UNITE India Open 2023, India’s largest eSports event
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon