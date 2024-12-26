Fake RBI voicemail trapping people in credit card scams- Know how to be safe
Know how scammers are using fake RBI voicemail to trap mobile users and stay safe from such smart scamming tricks.
It is not unusual for mobile users to get calls with pre-recorded voicemails consisting of advertisements, companies, or sometimes even government agencies. While the government use these voicemail services to share crucial information with the public, scammers have been leveraging these forms to lure people and extract money from their bank accounts. Yes, trickers and scammers are impersonating the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and sharing a fake voice message to mobile users that all their bank accounts will be blocked due to fraudulent activities. Now, the government has been alerting people to ignore such calls and messages. Know more about Fake RBI Voicemail scam.
What is a fake RBI Voicemail scam?
In this scam, mobile users get a call from an unknown number which consists of a pre-recorded voice message. The message says, “Namaste, this is Bhartiya Reserve Bank. Your credit card has been involved in fraudulent activity. All bank accounts in your name will be blocked in the next two hours. For more information, please press 9.”In a panic, users mostly press the number “9” which gives scammers a key to unlock user's sensitive and private information.
Have you received a voicemail, allegedly from the Reserve Bank of India, claiming that your bank account will be blocked as your credit card has been involved in fraudulent activity⁉️#PIBFactCheck— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 23, 2024
✔️Beware! This is a scam. pic.twitter.com/N0KoEh6WXz
Now, to spread awareness about this ongoing scam, PIB Fact Check has shared an X post that explores the Fake RBI Voicemail scam and aware users to avoid such calls. The post said, “Have you received a voicemail, allegedly from the Reserve Bank of India, claiming that your bank account will be blocked due to fraudulent credit card activity? #PIBFactCheck Beware! This is a scam.”
How to stay safe from fake RBI Voicemail scams?
- If a caller claims to be a government or bank official, then make sure to confirm their identity and verify the number as it can be a potential scammer.
- Do not give any personal information to anyone on call as an official will not ask for any private details including OTP.
- If you sense any urgency to make quick decisions, then do not act instantly and take time to assess the situation.
- Lastly, if you ever come across such calls and voicemails, instantly report the number and explain the incident in Chakshu, Sanchar Saathi portal.
