Icon
Home Tech News Fitbit app gets a major redesign! Know what’s new - Coach tab, customization, more

Fitbit app gets a major redesign! Know what’s new - Coach tab, customization, more

Google is rolling out a major redesign for the Fitbit app. The redesign adds some new features and improves the overall app experience for users. Check details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 20 2023, 18:28 IST
Icon
Fitbit app redesign
Know all about the Fitbit app redesign. Know everything new coming with it. (Fitbit)
Fitbit app redesign
Know all about the Fitbit app redesign. Know everything new coming with it. (Fitbit)

Ahead of the Made by Google event, which is expected to launch the Google Pixel 8 series and the Pixel Watch 2, Google has rolled out a big redesign for its Fitbit app, and it can be potentially a game changer for users with its new customizable windows, better data viewing, and an off-device tracking mode so none of your activities are ever missed out. This is also the first time Google has brought such a big redesign to the platform, but many had pointed out that it was necessary as the social features were removed. Let us take a look.

Announcing the new redesigned Fitbit app, Google said in a blog post, “The redesigned Fitbit app starts rolling out today. The new, simplified app is now easier to use and organized around three tabs — Today, Coach, and You — to bring the health and wellness information you care about front and center”. In all, the new changes can be divided into 5 different categories.

Fitbit app redesign: 5 new changes

The first big change users will see in the Fitbit app is that tracking physical activities is now also possible without a device. Earlier, users would need to wear either a Fitbit device or a Google Pixel Watch to register any physical activities, but that is not the case anymore. The new Today screen can automatically do this once it has been connected to your smartphone. The app can independently count steps taken when you're walking and track your exercise while you work out. Of course, the more complex activities as well as health sensors would require the Fitbit device.

Next, the Today tab also gets customization options. Users will now be able to customize the statistics and metrics they see. This allows users to set up their screen as per their own health goals, whether it's to move more, sleep better, manage stress, or something else, and check the most relevant stats to them. To change a stat, users can simply tab the ‘edit' button and replace their preferred data.

A new Coach tab has also been added to allow users to find a workout for them. Users can quickly filter workouts based on workout type, duration, required equipment, instructor, and more to enjoy a diversified workout routine and keep it flexible as well. Fresh content will be added regularly for both physical and mindfulness exercises, Google has said. Subscription to Fitbit Premium will unlock even more content like HIIT classes, dance cardio classes, and new workouts from Alo Moves and Tone It Up.

The new redesign includes easy-to-understand information about metrics and highlights patterns to enable users to make sense of their health and wellness data.

Finally, easy-to-use privacy controls have also been added to the app to help users manage their data and manage what is saved and what is shared.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Sep, 18:28 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 series: How to pre-order Apple’s newest iPhone online

Editor’s Pick

iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy
bard ai
Google Adds ChatGPT Rival Bard to Gmail, YouTube, Docs and More

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Starfield
Starfield becomes Bethesda’s biggest ever launch with 10 million players
Xbox Series X
Biggest leak in Xbox history reveals digital Xbox Series X, next-gen console, games, and more
Microsoft
Microsoft Mistakenly Posts Secret Game Plans to Government Site
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon