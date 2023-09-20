Fitbit app gets a major redesign! Know what’s new - Coach tab, customization, more

Ahead of the Made by Google event, which is expected to launch the Google Pixel 8 series and the Pixel Watch 2, Google has rolled out a big redesign for its Fitbit app, and it can be potentially a game changer for users with its new customizable windows, better data viewing, and an off-device tracking mode so none of your activities are ever missed out. This is also the first time Google has brought such a big redesign to the platform, but many had pointed out that it was necessary as the social features were removed. Let us take a look.

Announcing the new redesigned Fitbit app, Google said in a blog post, “The redesigned Fitbit app starts rolling out today. The new, simplified app is now easier to use and organized around three tabs — Today, Coach, and You — to bring the health and wellness information you care about front and center”. In all, the new changes can be divided into 5 different categories.

Fitbit app redesign: 5 new changes

The first big change users will see in the Fitbit app is that tracking physical activities is now also possible without a device. Earlier, users would need to wear either a Fitbit device or a Google Pixel Watch to register any physical activities, but that is not the case anymore. The new Today screen can automatically do this once it has been connected to your smartphone. The app can independently count steps taken when you're walking and track your exercise while you work out. Of course, the more complex activities as well as health sensors would require the Fitbit device.

Next, the Today tab also gets customization options. Users will now be able to customize the statistics and metrics they see. This allows users to set up their screen as per their own health goals, whether it's to move more, sleep better, manage stress, or something else, and check the most relevant stats to them. To change a stat, users can simply tab the ‘edit' button and replace their preferred data.

A new Coach tab has also been added to allow users to find a workout for them. Users can quickly filter workouts based on workout type, duration, required equipment, instructor, and more to enjoy a diversified workout routine and keep it flexible as well. Fresh content will be added regularly for both physical and mindfulness exercises, Google has said. Subscription to Fitbit Premium will unlock even more content like HIIT classes, dance cardio classes, and new workouts from Alo Moves and Tone It Up.

The new redesign includes easy-to-understand information about metrics and highlights patterns to enable users to make sense of their health and wellness data.

Finally, easy-to-use privacy controls have also been added to the app to help users manage their data and manage what is saved and what is shared.