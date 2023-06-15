Home Tech News From identifying skin diseases to trying on clothes virtually, 3 Google AI tools that will awe you

From identifying skin diseases to trying on clothes virtually, 3 Google AI tools that will awe you

After an AI-filled Google I/O 2023, Google has announced more AI features including ways to identify skin diseases, try on clothes virtually, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 15 2023, 15:34 IST
Big Google I/O 2023 launches REVEALED! Android 14, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold and more
Google Pixel 7a
1/5 Google Pixel 7a - Google will also unveil its latest Pixel smartphone – Google Pixel 7a. The successor to last year’s Pixel 6a is expected to feature a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, as per the reports. It could also get the new Google Tensor G2 chipset that we saw for the first time with the Google Pixel 7 series. (Google India/Twitter)
image caption
2/5 Android 14 - Google is expected to reveal its upcoming Android 14 mobile operating system, which is named Upside Down Cake according to reports. Beta previews of Android 14 have already been rolled out for some devices. Based on leaks and reports, Android 14 will not be a major update and will only bring incremental improvements and changes to the existing framework. (Google)
Google Pixel Fold
3/5 Google Pixel Fold – After months of anticipation, Google has finally confirmed that Google Pixel Fold is coming this year. Google's first foldable smartphone could pack tech like a 7.69-inch inner display, a 5.79-inch outer display and the Tensor G2 chipset under the hood. (Google)
Google Docs
4/5 AI tools for Workspace - Google’s official website says, “What's new in generative AI?". Therefore, it could be likely that Google introduces AI tools to keep up with the trends. Google Docs, Gmail and Slides could all see AI being integrated. (Unsplash)
image caption
5/5 Other rumoured launches - Google could also announce a new “sky-blue” colour of the Pixel Buds A Series which debuted last year. The company could also reveal new Nest products although it is unlikely as there has been very little information about any upcoming Google Nest products. Moreover, the tech giant could also give us a sneak peek at the Google Pixel tablet. (WinFuture)
Google Virtual Try on
View all Images
Check out the new AI features announced recently by Google, including Virtual Try On. (Google)

Google's annual developer conference, the Google I/O 2023 was big in terms of AI announcements. Google Bard got major updates including multi-modal capabilities, PaLM 2 was introduced, and MusicLM was unveiled and there were several AI additions to Google Workspace as well. Today, the company has unveiled additional AI features and tools. amazingly, these tools are so out-of-this-world that they can help you in identifying skin ailments, try clothes on virtually, and navigate your way through streets.

Check out all the new features that have been announced.

1. Virtual Try On

Have you ever been on an online shopping spree but wondered how the clothes will fit? If so, then Google's new AI tool will help you with that. Google's Virtual Try On feature allows users to see clothing articles according to their body type. How does it work? Well, Google took photos of 80 models, 40 males, and 40 females, in various poses and with various body types. When you select a clothing item, Google will let you place it on a model of your choosing to see how it fits. There's a drop-down menu as well in case you wish to see similar clothing styles.

2. Identifying skin conditions

Google Lens is getting an additional functionality that will let you take a picture of your skin and it will try to identify the skin condition you have, therefore, removing the need for taking and uploading photos on medical forums to identify the condition. According to Google, this new Google Lens feature will also be able to solve dermatological mysteries like "a bump on your lip, a line on your nails, or hair loss on your head.”

3. Google Maps

While Immersive View for routes was announced at Google I/O 2023, it was initially available in San Fransisco, New York, Los Angeles, London, and Tokyo. Now, Google has announced that it will be available in four more cities - Amsterdam, Dublin, Florence, and Venice, and will include more than 500 landmarks around the world. Moreover, Google will also roll out Glanceable Directions later this month which will let you take a peek at the estimated time it will take you to travel to your destination without needing to start navigation.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Jun, 15:29 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
AC
This AC buying tip will keep your electricity bill very low this summer
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer
pexels-max-rahubovskiy-6316066
Top 5 AC buying tips that you must follow to really beat the summer heat

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI ban
The return of BGMI could be game changing for Indian esports
Online gaming
BGMI-like bans coming for other games? On online gaming, know what Union minister said
As games become movie-like visual delights, their file sizes are also growing significantly.
The blurring line between games and movies
Starfield
Xbox Games Showcase 2023: Starfield to Star Wars: Outlaws, check out the biggest announcements
Microsoft
Activision intervenes in Microsoft challenge to UK regulator's block

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets