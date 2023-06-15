From identifying skin diseases to trying on clothes virtually, 3 Google AI tools that will awe you

Google's annual developer conference, the Google I/O 2023 was big in terms of AI announcements. Google Bard got major updates including multi-modal capabilities, PaLM 2 was introduced, and MusicLM was unveiled and there were several AI additions to Google Workspace as well. Today, the company has unveiled additional AI features and tools. amazingly, these tools are so out-of-this-world that they can help you in identifying skin ailments, try clothes on virtually, and navigate your way through streets.

Check out all the new features that have been announced.

1. Virtual Try On

Have you ever been on an online shopping spree but wondered how the clothes will fit? If so, then Google's new AI tool will help you with that. Google's Virtual Try On feature allows users to see clothing articles according to their body type. How does it work? Well, Google took photos of 80 models, 40 males, and 40 females, in various poses and with various body types. When you select a clothing item, Google will let you place it on a model of your choosing to see how it fits. There's a drop-down menu as well in case you wish to see similar clothing styles.

2. Identifying skin conditions

Google Lens is getting an additional functionality that will let you take a picture of your skin and it will try to identify the skin condition you have, therefore, removing the need for taking and uploading photos on medical forums to identify the condition. According to Google, this new Google Lens feature will also be able to solve dermatological mysteries like "a bump on your lip, a line on your nails, or hair loss on your head.”

While Immersive View for routes was announced at Google I/O 2023, it was initially available in San Fransisco, New York, Los Angeles, London, and Tokyo. Now, Google has announced that it will be available in four more cities - Amsterdam, Dublin, Florence, and Venice, and will include more than 500 landmarks around the world. Moreover, Google will also roll out Glanceable Directions later this month which will let you take a peek at the estimated time it will take you to travel to your destination without needing to start navigation.