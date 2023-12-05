Icon
Gmail spam detection tool: Get the strongest defence ever, just check it out

Gmail spam detection tool: Get the strongest defence ever, just check it out

The new Gmail spam detection tool is said to be 38 percent more effective. Know all about the new spam filter here.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Dec 05 2023, 10:26 IST
Gmail
Check out the new Gmail spam detection feature and how it works. (Unsplash)
Battling spam mail, messages, and calls has always been a problem for users as well tech experts due to their ability to use various tricks to dupe everyone. While most spam emails are annoying, they may also include some phishing characteristics through which scammers try to lure users to steal their money. In effect, it is a problem for platforms like Gmail and they have to scramble out solutions on a regular basis. To combat spam emails, Gmail has introduced a new tool called RETVec for better identification of such emails. Its new advanced system maps words into vectors or numerical representations. Know more about the Gmail spam detection feature here and how it can benefit you.

Gmail spam detection

Gmail includes a new feature for spam detection which filters emails through better text identification, as per aGoogle blog post. The new spam detection is called RETVec (Resilient & Efficient Text Vectorizer) which enables the system to ensure improved text classification. Spammers to outsmart Gmail's text classification models use homoglyphs (characters resembling actual letters), invisible characters, keyword stuffing and other 'adversarial text manipulations.

How users benefit

With the help of RETVec, the system will be capable of identifying character manipulations. Google said that the new tool, “helps models achieve state-of-the-art classification performance and drastically reduces computational cost.”

Where exactly will this be applicable for users? Google has been conducting in-house testing for RETVec “to evaluate its usefulness and found it to be highly effective for security and anti-abuse applications,” the platform revealed.

Also read: Google to purge inactive Gmail accounts from Dec. 1; how to keep yours secure

The benefit for users has even had a success rate attached to it. Gmail said that the new system has proven to be 38 percent effective in spam detection rate. Additionally, RETVec successfully reduced the false-positive rate by 19 percent and lowered computing resources by 83 percent. With the achievement, Google says RETVec is one most advanced technologies which is proficient in over 100 languages. Google believes that RETVec is found to be most effective for security and anti-abuse applications.

What is RETVec?

The RETVec also known as Resilient & Efficient Text Vectorizer is an anti-spam technology which is designed to identify and block unwanted emails that are developed with manipulative or malicious methods. It comes with multilingual capabilities that help detect spam emails with smart tactics such as spelling errors, fake characters, and other clever strategies.

First Published Date: 05 Dec, 10:06 IST
