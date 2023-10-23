Icon
Good news! Google Keep introduces new formatting options

Good news for Google Keep users! The app has a new text formatting features that can be very useful.

By: HT TECH
Oct 23 2023, 13:17 IST
Google Keep enables new text formatting features.
Google Keep enables new text formatting features.
Google Keep enables new text formatting features.

Google Keep has been part of the G-suite for over ten years now. The app has not received major changes until now, but things have changed. The company has rolled out an upgrade to make the app more user-friendly and improve the app's performance. This not only will help increase the app's popularity but will also give tough competition to similar apps by rivals. Recently, the app integrated some new text formatting features that will come in handy.

About Google Keep text formatting features

According to a 9To5Google report, Google Keep now enables users to bold, italicize, and underline text in the new notes users have created. These features will be gradually made available on the app. These features might not seem big, but they are critical for efficient note-making. How will you know about the arrival of the features? Some users might get a prompt saying, “New features are here: We recently added new features to Keep. To access them, refresh your account.”

The new feature will enable users to customize their notes in their own way and to restore your text to its default settings then just click the magic "Clear formatting" button at the end of the toolbar. The new text formatting features were first reported by Mishaal Rahman through an X post in which he said, “Google Keep is FINALLY rolling out text formatting support! I just updated the Google Keep Android app to version 5.23.322.05 and got the feature. It seems the feature is slowly rolling out to some users. Let me know if text formatting is enabled for you!”

Once the text formatting feature rolls out to your smartphone, you will see a new underlined "A" icon that will give you quick access to text formatting options, including headings, bold, italics, underline, and strikethrough. It is expected that Google Keep will continue maintaining its simplicity, however, it has plans to bring new advanced features says The Verge.

First Published Date: 23 Oct, 13:17 IST
