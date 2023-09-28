Icon
Home Tech News Google 25th birthday: A quarter of a century of transforming the digital world

Google 25th birthday: A quarter of a century of transforming the digital world

At 25, Google has seen so many successes it would be difficult to count. And on this birthday, CEO Sundar Pichai has shared a beautiful message.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 28 2023, 08:31 IST
Sundar Pichai thanks Google users for the milestone and the recognition.
Google Search made its debut back in 1998 under the leadership of Larry Page and Sergey Brin. It gained almost instant popularity and became the most-used web-based search engine in the world. Since its launch, Google has introduced various other products which gained recognition such as Google News, Gmail, Google Maps, Google Chrome, and more. Now, it is omni-present across all our gadgets and almost everyone on the planet is heavily reliant on Google tools and services, both for professional and private purposes. Know what Sundar Pichai said on Google's 25th birthday on Wednesday.

On Google's 25th birthday

Google marked a huge milestone by completing 25 years in the industry and staying one of the best search engines of them all. The search engine has helped users find answers to the smallest details and big queries too. Whenever a user searches for answers, it is always there to guide by showing the most relevant search. As part of celebrating its 25th birthday, Google shared a blog post thanking its users and how the success was made possible because of their support. Google shared, “We may be a technology company, but Google is what it is today because of people: Our employees, our partners, and most importantly, all the people who use our products. So as we celebrate our 25th birthday today, we're also celebrating 25 years of your curiosity.”

Google CEO, Sundar Pichai shared a X post with a short video of the Google Search logo over the years. He said, “Happy 25th birthday @Google! Thanks to everyone who uses our products and challenges us to keep innovating and to all Googlers!”

The Google search logo evolution is also available when you open Chrome. It also brings a party popper animation whenever you click the logo to celebrate the 25 years of Google. The blog post also mentions that it brings surprises to users when they type in birthday-related queries.

Additionally, it hints at what the future holds and recognises the capabilities of artificial intelligence and how it has been a boon to the industry.

First Published Date: 28 Sep, 08:31 IST
