Google Assistant kills 17 features to prioritize AI development; Know what you will lose, check list

Just a day after Google announced mass layoffs that affect “hundreds” of employees across the Bay area, the tech giant has now revealed that it is removing 17 features from Google Assistant. In a bid to lower costs and increase focus on artificial intelligence (AI), the Mountain View-based company is eliminating employees including those working on its voice assistant, and its result is evident from day one with the removal of multiple features from Google Assistant. Check details.

Google Assistant features removed

In a blog post, Google announced that it is making changes to Assistant, and that involves the removal of 17 features. The company said that it will be investing in Google Assistant features that are popular, and it will stop supporting some features that are underutilized. While these features won't be available anymore, Google has shared a list of alternatives you can use to accomplish the same tasks.

List of discontinued features

Playing and controlling audiobooks on Google Play Books with your voice. You can still cast audiobooks from your mobile device.

Setting or using media alarms, music alarms, or radio alarms on Google Assistant-enabled devices.

Accessing or managing your cookbook, transferring recipes from device to device, playing an instructional recipe video, or showing step-by-step recipes.

Managing a stopwatch on Smart Displays and Speakers.

Using your voice to call a device or broadcast a message to your Google Family Group.

Using your voice to send an email, video, or audio message.

Rescheduling an event in Google Calendar with your voice.

Using App Launcher in Google Assistant driving mode on Google Maps to read and send messages, make calls, and control media.

Asking to schedule or hear previously scheduled Family Bell announcements.

Asking to meditate with Calm.

Voice control for activities will no longer be available on Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 devices.

Viewing your sleep summaries will only be available on Google Smart Displays.

Calls made from speakers and Smart Displays will not show up with a caller ID unless you're using Duo.

Viewing the ambient “Commute to Work” time estimates on Smart Displays.

Checking personal travel itineraries by voice.

Asking for information about your contacts.

Asking to take certain actions by voice, such as send a payment, make a reservation, or post to social media.

Google Assistant VP Duke Dukellis wrote, “Beginning on January 26, when you ask for one of these features, you may get a notification that it won't be available after a certain date.”

