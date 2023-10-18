Icon
Home Tech News Google Chrome for iPhones and Android to detect URL typos; Know how this feature works

Google Chrome for iPhones and Android to detect URL typos; Know how this feature works

Google Chrome is getting another big feature that can fix the issue of users stumbling upon the wrong websites. The iOS (for iPhones) and Android versions of the browser will now detect and fix URL typos.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 18 2023, 10:06 IST
Icon
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iOS and Android to now detect URL typos. (Pexels)
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iOS and Android to now detect URL typos. (Pexels)

Google Chrome has been adding new features to its mobile app version lately. Recently, it added a feature to its Android client where users can quickly delete the browser activity of the last 15 minutes in a single tap. Now, it has added another feature for both iOS (for iPhones) and Android. This new feature will allow Chrome to detect any typos in URLs when typing in, and it will suggest the right spelling so the user does not end up on the wrong website. This accessibility feature was earlier released on the web client of Chrome, and now it has made its way to smartphones too.

The feature was announced by Google in a blog post on Tuesday, where it said, “Earlier this year, we introduced a new feature in the Chrome address bar that detects typos and displays suggested websites based on what Chrome thinks you meant. This will help people with dyslexia, language learners or anyone who makes typos get to the content they're looking for faster. Today, this feature is expanding to Chrome on Android and iOS, so you have the same experience across all your devices”.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Google Chrome to detect URL typos

To understand this feature better, consider this. You all must have observed that when you type “www.goggle.com” instead of typing ‘google' on your PC, the address bar shows the correct website in a dropdown suggestion list. The same will now happen on your smartphone. The feature is likely to be rolled out in a phased manner and you should see it on your phone in the next few days.

Alongside, Google is also releasing a number of other accessibility features across its different services. Let us take a quick look at them.

1. Google Maps and Search will now allow businesses to self-identify as disabled-owned, allowing the merchant to be a part of the disability community and the customers to learn more about it.

2. Lens in Maps (formerly known as Search with Live View) uses AI and augmented reality to help people use their phone's camera to orient themselves in an unfamiliar neighborhood and discover new places around them like ATMs, restaurants, or transit stations. This feature now gets reader capabilities for those with low vision and will now support auditory feedback.

3. Maps is also adding a wheelchair-accessible walking routes feature, that will, wherever data is available, tell users about stair-free routes so they can travel even if they're on the wheelchair.

4. When you search for a place in Google Maps and click on it, a wheelchair icon will appear if the destination has a step-free entrance, accessible restrooms, parking or seating.

5. Assistant Routines gets added features where you can now select your Routines shortcut style, customize it with your own images and adjust the size of the shortcut on your homescreen.

6. Pixel smartphones (5 and above) are also getting a new app support for its camera called Magnifier. It enlarges things you see on the screen, be it text, signs on the road, or even zooming in on a concert mainstage from afar.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any update from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Oct, 10:06 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Fake Rockstar channel running GTA 6 access scam on Twitch gets banned
Minecraft
Top 10 best-selling video games of all time: Minecraft, GTA 5, and more
GTA 6
GTA 5 update pointing to GTA 6 release? Check where desperate fans are looking for new signs
Game developers
Stop the schadenfreude over bloated tech layoffs
Minecraft 3D sandbox game
300-million mark! Minecraft adds to record as best-selling game ever
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon