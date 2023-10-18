Google Chrome for iPhones and Android to detect URL typos; Know how this feature works

Google Chrome has been adding new features to its mobile app version lately. Recently, it added a feature to its Android client where users can quickly delete the browser activity of the last 15 minutes in a single tap. Now, it has added another feature for both iOS (for iPhones) and Android. This new feature will allow Chrome to detect any typos in URLs when typing in, and it will suggest the right spelling so the user does not end up on the wrong website. This accessibility feature was earlier released on the web client of Chrome, and now it has made its way to smartphones too.

The feature was announced by Google in a blog post on Tuesday, where it said, “Earlier this year, we introduced a new feature in the Chrome address bar that detects typos and displays suggested websites based on what Chrome thinks you meant. This will help people with dyslexia, language learners or anyone who makes typos get to the content they're looking for faster. Today, this feature is expanding to Chrome on Android and iOS, so you have the same experience across all your devices”.

Google Chrome to detect URL typos

To understand this feature better, consider this. You all must have observed that when you type “www.goggle.com” instead of typing ‘google' on your PC, the address bar shows the correct website in a dropdown suggestion list. The same will now happen on your smartphone. The feature is likely to be rolled out in a phased manner and you should see it on your phone in the next few days.

Alongside, Google is also releasing a number of other accessibility features across its different services. Let us take a quick look at them.

1. Google Maps and Search will now allow businesses to self-identify as disabled-owned, allowing the merchant to be a part of the disability community and the customers to learn more about it.

2. Lens in Maps (formerly known as Search with Live View) uses AI and augmented reality to help people use their phone's camera to orient themselves in an unfamiliar neighborhood and discover new places around them like ATMs, restaurants, or transit stations. This feature now gets reader capabilities for those with low vision and will now support auditory feedback.

3. Maps is also adding a wheelchair-accessible walking routes feature, that will, wherever data is available, tell users about stair-free routes so they can travel even if they're on the wheelchair.

4. When you search for a place in Google Maps and click on it, a wheelchair icon will appear if the destination has a step-free entrance, accessible restrooms, parking or seating.

5. Assistant Routines gets added features where you can now select your Routines shortcut style, customize it with your own images and adjust the size of the shortcut on your homescreen.

6. Pixel smartphones (5 and above) are also getting a new app support for its camera called Magnifier. It enlarges things you see on the screen, be it text, signs on the road, or even zooming in on a concert mainstage from afar.

