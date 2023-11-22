Icon
Google Chrome testing AI tool that will automatically sort tabs for you

Google Chrome testing AI tool that will automatically sort tabs for you

Google Chrome is reportedly testing an AI feature called 'Organize tabs' that uses machine learning to automatically sort tabs for users.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 22 2023, 11:29 IST
Google Chrome
Google Chrome could get two new AI tools. Know details. (Unsplash)
Google Chrome
Google Chrome could get two new AI tools. Know details. (Unsplash)

Google Chrome has been benefitting from a lot of new features lately. Commemorating the web browser's 15th anniversary, Google redesigned Chrome with the ‘Material You' theme, including refreshed icons, new colour palettes, and even a completely redesigned Chrome Web Store. It also added a feature that lets you see the memory consumption of each tab on the browser. Now, Google is reportedly gearing up to add one big artificial intelligence (AI) feature to Chrome that will let you organize tabs. 

Know all about this latest AI boost that is likely coming to Google Chrome.

Google Chrome AI feature

In an X post (via Android Police), user @Leopeva64 posted screenshots of a new section on Google Chrome called ‘Advanced' which is currently under development. However, the URL of the settings tab reveals that Google might indeed be using AI. it says, “chrome://settings/ai”. This new section would reportedly include an AI tool that would help users organize their tabs. Using machine learning, it would be able to detect once a certain number of tabs have been opened, and could potentially automatically sort them out for you. This feature reportedly shows up as ‘Organize tabs' on Chrome.

Another feature that is currently in the works is called Autofill Helper. While the function of this feature is still unclear, the X user revealed that Google initially called this feature Compose. However, it does reveal that turning on this feature might require users to restart their browsers. Both of these AI settings are part of Google's AI push.

Google Chrome memory consumption

One feature that has already arrived on Chrome is memory usage. While Google had already added a Memory Saver option earlier this year, Chrome now lets users see the memory consumption of each tab when they hover over it. Along with the domain and the name of the website, Chrome will tell you the memory consumed by that tab in the format ‘Memory Usage: XX MB'.

Google Chrome on iPhone

In recent weeks, Google has updated its iOS version of the Chrome app with features such as AI translations, addresses on maps, the ability to create calendar events, and more. It has also added an option that lets users move the address bar to the bottom.

First Published Date: 22 Nov, 11:29 IST

First Published Date: 22 Nov, 11:29 IST
