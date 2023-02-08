    Trending News

    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone

    Google Chrome update! Bad news for millions of Windows users; are you impacted?

    Google Chrome update! Bad news for millions of Windows users; are you impacted?

    Google Chrome has released the latest update to Google Chrome but it won’t work on millions of PCs anymore. Here’s why.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 08 2023, 12:01 IST
    Update your Google Chrome browser to stay safe from malicious threats. (Bloomberg)

    Google has issued the latest update to Google Chrome, urging users to update their browsers immediately. To keep users from switching to new browsers, Google regularly issues updates to Chrome with new features. Moreover, security improvements and bug fixes are also released to keep users safe from cyberthreats.

    Bad news for Windows 7/Windows 8.1 users

    Google has now released another update to Google Chrome, patching up security flaws in the previous version. The Chrome version, labelled 110, is a big one. This is due to being the first Chrome browser version supported on Windows 10 and above. Therefore, Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 users will not be able to use the newer version of Chrome anymore.

    Google announced, “Chrome 109 is the last version of Chrome that will support Windows 7, Windows 8/8.1, Windows Server 2012, and Windows Server 2012 R2. Chrome 110 (tentatively scheduled for release on February 7th, 2023) is the first version of Chrome that requires Windows 10 or later. You'll need to ensure your device is running Windows 10 or later to continue receiving future Chrome releases.”

    What can users do?

    If you're running Windows 10 or above, you need to simply update Chrome to its latest version. Chrome checks for new updates regularly, and when an update is available, Chrome applies it automatically when you close and reopen the browser.

    However, if you're a Windows 7 or a Windows 8.1 user, the only option is to update to a newer version of Windows. Users run a risk of being on the receiving end of cyberthreats if the Chrome version isn't updated.

    About Chrome

    Since its launch in 2008, Google Chrome has become the world's most used browser with a market share of nearly 65.84 percent. Major players in the industry like Mozilla Firefox and Internet Explorer have been left in the dust. Although Microsoft tried to turn things in their favour with the new Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome popularity is unmatched.

    First Published Date: 08 Feb, 12:01 IST
