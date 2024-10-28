Google developing AI that takes over computers, new report claims
Anthropic and Google are trying to take the agent concept a step further with software that interacts directly with a person’s computer or browser, the report said.
Alphabet's Google is developing artificial intelligence technology that takes over a web browser to complete tasks such as research and shopping, The Information reported on Saturday.
Google is set to demonstrate the product code-named Project Jarvis as soon as December with the release of its next flagship Gemini large language model, the report added, citing people with direct knowledge of the product.
Microsoft backed OpenAI also wants its models to conduct research by browsing the web autonomously with the assistance of a “CUA,” or a computer-using agent, that can take actions based on its findings, Reuters reported in July.
Google didn't immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
