Google Drive gets redesigned document scanner for Android with new features

Google Drive gets redesigned document scanner for Android with new features

Google has introduced a redesigned document scanner with a new user interface and additional features on Google Drive for Android. Know what's new.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 22 2023, 14:15 IST
Google Drive has received new features on the Android version of the app. (Google)
Google Drive has received new features on the Android version of the app. (Google)

In the last few years, Google has been on a mission to support users to expand their businesses, communicate, and collaborate more effectively on its Drive platform. In an attempt to attract more users and enhance the overall experience, Google Drive introduced a redesigned home page earlier this month which can “help you more easily find the right file much faster.” Now, Google is rolling out a redesigned document scanner, complete with a new user interface (UI), and a ton of more features. Know all about this new tool on Google Drive.

Document Scanner on Google Drive

The Android version of Google Drive is getting a new upgrade in the form of a redesigned document scanner. According to a 9to5Google report, this new tool was discovered in version 2.23.457.1 of Google Drive for Android. It brings a new camera interface that says Google Drive. Additionally, Google is also introducing two new capture modes - Auto Capture and Manual. While the Auto Capture mode automatically takes the snapshot if the document is lined up in the frame, you can also take it manually via the latter.

A new ‘Preview' interface has also been added with options such as Crop & Rotate, Filter, Retake, and Delete. It also allows you to add more pages, and save them to Drive.

The home feed on the app has also been redesigned and now features a new “Suggested” tab which provides a simplified view, while the Workspaces tab has been replaced with “Starred”. Notifications on the Android version of Google Drive have also been replaced by “Activity”. Lastly, the file name on Google Drive for Android now appears at the top instead of the bottom.

Google's Material You theme

Google has been rolling out the Material You theme to its suite of products such as Google Chrome. Commemorating the web browser's 15th anniversary, the tech giant introduced more rounded corners, refreshed icons, and the removal of the lock icon from the address bar. It also officially launched the redesigned Chrome Web Store based on the same Material You theme. While it was available in the preview phase for the past few weeks, it is now available for everyone.

First Published Date: 22 Nov, 14:15 IST

First Published Date: 22 Nov, 14:15 IST
