Google Drive home page gets revamped! Here is how users will benefit from the change

Google Drive is one of the most important cloud tools that enables users to store their most important files, photos, videos, folders, and more without having to worry about losing anything. In recent months, Google Drive has received various tweaks and improvements to meet the users' expectations such as a new interface for the document scanner, e-signatures, and more. Now, Google Drive will get a new view for its homepage with the aim of improving personalisation and easy file organization. Know what's new coming to the Google Drive home page.

The new Google Drive home page view

According to Google's blog post report, Google Drive will soon get more new features that enable users to easily find their files and folders. Earlier, Google Drive received a new view where all of their recent activity, comments, and approvals were visible in one place. Now, users will see more changes in the app's homepage which aims to improve users' experience. The new features are introduced to “accelerate user productivity across new views,” said Google.

Google Drive introduced a revamped homepage called “Home” which will improve the accessibility of crucial documents faster and easier. The Home will be integrated with machine learning algorithms which will enable users to get personalized file and folder suggestions. Additionally, with the help of filter chips, you can streamline your research and easily find suggested files with type, people, modified date, or location. Google also introduced, a “more modern design inline with Google Material Design 3 guidelines that helps you navigate across Drive much more efficiently.”

Now, when users open Google Drive, they will be directed to Home instead of ‘My Drive.' Additionally, users will also be given the freedom to bring the “My Drive” homepage back. Google reported that the extended roll of the new homepage view will begin on January 11, 2024. So, users will have to wait a few more weeks to get their hands on the new Google Drive feature. Both Android and iOS mobile app users will be getting the new Google Drive home page view.