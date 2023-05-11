Google I/O 2023 in 10 top points: AI upgrades, Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a, Android 14, and more

Google kicked off its annual developer conference, Google I/O 2023, with several hardware and software announcements. The highlights of the event were the hardware and software products that Google introduced, ranging from AI tools, and Android features to smartphones and tablets. It was an almost 2.5-hour event that saw the tech giant make headlines with its revolutionary Artificial Intelligence upgrades that are soon coming to everyday Google products.

From AI upgrades, Pixel Fold, and Pixel 7a to Android 14, know what was announced at Google I/O 2023 in 10 brief points.

Google I/O 2023 in 10 top points

1. Google introduced MusicLM, an AI tool that can turn text descriptions into music, as well as Magic Editor which is an AI-powered feature in Google Photos that will allow users to edit a certain part of a photo without needing to use any editing tools or knowing anything about editing.

2. Google Maps unveiled a new "Immersive View for Routes" feature in select cities which uses computer vision and AI to fuse billions of Street View and aerial images to create a digital model of the world.

3. PaLM 2, Google's latest language model, has improved multilingual, reasoning, and coding capabilities and is being used by more than 25 Google products.

4. Bard, Google's conversational AI, gets new features and partnerships with Adobe FireFly for art generation capabilities. Moreover, it can now be accessed in over 180 countries without a waitlist.

5. Google is also bringing new features to Google Workspace. In addition to “Help me write” in Docs and Gmail, Duet AI in Google Workspace provides tools to generate images from text descriptions in Slides and Meet, create custom plans in Sheets, and more.

6. Apart from this, Google is also bringing generative AI to Search that can find contextual answers to questions that can be refined further to get precise information. It is also getting a conversational chatbot where users can ask questions.

7. Google brings AI capabilities to Android with Fast Pair mode, Find My Device upgrade and AI-based customization tools for Wallpaper.

8. Google introduced the new Pixel 7a as the latest mid-range smartphone from the company. It gets a 6.1-inch display, the Google Tensor G2 chipset, a 64MP primary camera as well as all the Pixel-specific AI features. The smartphone starts at $499 and can be pre-ordered now.

9. Google also unveiled its first-ever foldable smartphone, Pixel Fold. It has a 5.8-inch cover and 7.6-inch main OLED screens, triple rear camera, and 8.3MP front cameras, starting at $1799.

10. Lastly, Google introduced the Pixel Tablet which features a 10.95-inch display, Tensor G2 chipset, single rear and front camera, and 7020 mAh battery, starting at $499 with Charging Speaker Dock.