Home Tech News Google I/O 2023 in 10 top points: AI upgrades, Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a, Android 14, and more

Google unveiled several new hardware and software products at Google I/O 2023 on May 10. From AI upgrades, Pixel Fold to Pixel 7a, know the highlights of the developer conference.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 11 2023, 16:06 IST
Google Pixel 7a launched: 5 points to know-Price, Camera, Battery and more
Google Pixel 7a
1/5 Google Pixel 7a Price and Colours: Launched at the Google I/O event, Google Pixel 7a is priced at Rs. 43999 and will be made available in three colour options namely- Charcoal, Sea, and Snow. (Shaurya / HT Tech)
2/5 Google Pixel 7a Chipset and Display: The Pixel 7a runs on the Google Tensor G2 chipset, the same chip that's in Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Coming to the display, the phone gets a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED Always-on display with up to 90 Hz refresh rate, making the phone quick in response. According to the company, the display is scratch resistant, featuring Corning Gorilla Glass and it is made with recycled aluminium, glass and plastic. Pixel 7a can handle water and dust with IP67 protection too. (Shaurya / HT Tech)
3/5 Google Pixel 7a Camera: The handset is equipped with an upgraded dual rear camera setup with a 64MP main camera and a 1 MP ultrawide camera. While you can take selfies with the help of the 13MP front camera. According to the company, you can even fix your blurry photos, whether they are new or old, or remove distractions with a few taps in Google Photos with Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur. Pixel 7a also includes Super Res Zoom. (Google)
4/5 Google Pixel 7a Battery: According to the company, the phone comes with 4385mAh battery and supports fast charging. The Pixel 7a can charge wirelessly with any Qi-certified device. You can turn on Extreme Battery Saver, and the battery can last up to 72 hours, as per the company. (Shaurya / HT Tech)
5/5 Google Pixel 7a Security: With Google Tensor G2 and the Titan M2 security chip, Pixel is built with multiple layers of security to help keep your personal info safe. Face Unlock and Fingerprint can help you unlock your phone quickly and easily. Pixel 7a also comes with at least five years of security updates. The phone also gets Feature Drops – automatic software updates with new and improved features, tips, tricks and more. Pixel 7a even includes three months of YouTube Premium and Google One for new users to help you get the most out of your new Pixel. (Google)
Google I/O 2023
Google took the wraps off several products at Google I/O 2023. (Google)

Google kicked off its annual developer conference, Google I/O 2023, with several hardware and software announcements. The highlights of the event were the hardware and software products that Google introduced, ranging from AI tools, and Android features to smartphones and tablets. It was an almost 2.5-hour event that saw the tech giant make headlines with its revolutionary Artificial Intelligence upgrades that are soon coming to everyday Google products.

From AI upgrades, Pixel Fold, and Pixel 7a to Android 14, know what was announced at Google I/O 2023 in 10 brief points.

Google I/O 2023 in 10 top points

1. Google introduced MusicLM, an AI tool that can turn text descriptions into music, as well as Magic Editor which is an AI-powered feature in Google Photos that will allow users to edit a certain part of a photo without needing to use any editing tools or knowing anything about editing.

2. Google Maps unveiled a new "Immersive View for Routes" feature in select cities which uses computer vision and AI to fuse billions of Street View and aerial images to create a digital model of the world.

3. PaLM 2, Google's latest language model, has improved multilingual, reasoning, and coding capabilities and is being used by more than 25 Google products.

4. Bard, Google's conversational AI, gets new features and partnerships with Adobe FireFly for art generation capabilities. Moreover, it can now be accessed in over 180 countries without a waitlist.

5. Google is also bringing new features to Google Workspace. In addition to “Help me write” in Docs and Gmail, Duet AI in Google Workspace provides tools to generate images from text descriptions in Slides and Meet, create custom plans in Sheets, and more.

6. Apart from this, Google is also bringing generative AI to Search that can find contextual answers to questions that can be refined further to get precise information. It is also getting a conversational chatbot where users can ask questions.

7. Google brings AI capabilities to Android with Fast Pair mode, Find My Device upgrade and AI-based customization tools for Wallpaper.

8. Google introduced the new Pixel 7a as the latest mid-range smartphone from the company. It gets a 6.1-inch display, the Google Tensor G2 chipset, a 64MP primary camera as well as all the Pixel-specific AI features. The smartphone starts at $499 and can be pre-ordered now.

9. Google also unveiled its first-ever foldable smartphone, Pixel Fold. It has a 5.8-inch cover and 7.6-inch main OLED screens, triple rear camera, and 8.3MP front cameras, starting at $1799.

10. Lastly, Google introduced the Pixel Tablet which features a 10.95-inch display, Tensor G2 chipset, single rear and front camera, and 7020 mAh battery, starting at $499 with Charging Speaker Dock.

First Published Date: 11 May, 16:06 IST
