 Google I/O 2024 will be based on AI advancements- Know what's coming ahead of event
Google I/O 2024 will be based on AI advancements- Know what’s coming ahead of event

Google I/O 2024 will take place on May 14 at 10:30 PM IST. Know what is expected to be revealed during the event in terms of AI.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: May 13 2024, 08:54 IST
Google I/O 2024 will be based on AI advancements- Know what’s coming ahead of event
Google I/O 2024 will solely revolve around AI, know what’s coming. (Google)

Google's annual developer's event, Google I/O 2024 will take place tomorrow, May 14 at 10:30 PM. The company has revealed that the event will be around Google's AI advancements like the last year with the Bard chatbot (renamed Gemini). Now, Google is expected to make some crucial announcements regarding new powerful AI models, and AI features for its suite of services such as Android 15, search, Maps, and others.


Google I/O 2024 expected AI announcements

According to Google's X post, the upcoming annual developer's event, Google I/O 2024 will revolve around the company's AI advancements and plans for the years. While Google is very secretive about its future moves, in a recent post it said, “Tune in for our latest advancements in AI,” confirming that we may be getting some big announcements around its AI efforts.

The Verge reported that Google has been testing several Search features such as AI conversation practice, virtual try-on, image generation, and more. Additionally, we may also get some announcements regarding Android usage along with several Google apps to be powered with generative AI. We may also get a Gemini-powered digital assistant, Pixie. However, its usage is still a mystery and we will likely get to know about the digital assistant during the Google I/O event.

While there will be AI announcements, it is also expected that Google may reveal the new generation of Pixel Fold. However, several experts believe that the event will not include any hardware announcements, but the company may tease the Pixel 9 series with Android 15.

When and where to watch the Google I/O 2024

The Google I/O 2024 will take place at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California on May 14, at 10: 30 PM IST. Interested viewers can live stream the event online from Google's X and YouTube accounts. Additionally, the event can also be watched from Google's Hub page. The event will run for a few hours to cover all the crucial information regarding the announcements.

First Published Date: 13 May, 08:53 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets